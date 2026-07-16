Paresh Rawal: Modi Never Does Hindu-Muslim Politics

Paresh Rawal has robustly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing claims of divisive politics and asserting that Modi 'never does Hindu-Muslim politics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paresh Rawal/X

Key Points Paresh Rawal contrasted his political views with Naseeruddin Shah, who has been critical of the Modi government, but stressed that professional respect should transcend ideological differences.

He claimed that welfare work for Muslims under Modi's leadership has surpassed that for the Hindu community and urged people to review evidence supporting this.

Days after Anupam Kher revived his feud with Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal has stepped into the debate with an emphatic defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the PM 'never does Hindu-Muslim politics'.

Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani on his podcast, Rawal contrasted his political views with those of Naseeruddin Shah, who has frequently criticised the Modi government over the years.

While acknowledging that the two actors stand on opposite sides politically, Rawal said that ideological differences should not interfere with professional respect.

'Suppose Naseerudin Shah dislikes Narendra Modi, I like Narendra Modi,' Rawal said.

Drawing an analogy, he added, 'If I go to a doctor when I am ill, I will not think whether he voted for the BJP or not. His job is to treat me. I trust him as a doctor, not because of his political beliefs.'

Rawal reserved his strongest comments for those who accuse Modi of pursuing divisive politics.

The actor argued that the Prime Minister's record tells a different story.

'The work that has been done for Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has not been done even for the Hindu community,' Rawal claimed.

He urged people to watch political commentator Anand Ranganathan's YouTube videos, claiming that they explain why he believes Modi's welfare policies have benefited Muslims more than any previous government.

Rejecting Divisive Politics Narratives

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naseeruddin Shah/Instagram

Paresh Rawal dismissed the idea that politics today should be viewed through the prism of Hindu versus Muslim.

'People think there are only two ideologies now -- either you hate Muslims or you favour Muslims. I don't understand this concept,' he said.

Recalling Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister from 2002 to 2014, Rawal said the BJP leader always spoke about the welfare of all Gujaratis rather than appealing to religious identities.

'Modi never did Hindu-Muslim politics. He never said Muslims would not be allowed to use the Expressway or would not receive water from the Narmada canal. He has never said such things. He works for everyone,' Rawal asserted.

Bollywood's Political Divide

Paresh Rawal won the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in the 2014 general election, riding the Modi wave.

Although he did not contest the 2019 election, he has remained one of Modi's most vocal supporters, frequently defending the Modi government and praising its policies in public appearances and interviews. His remarks add to the growing list of Bollywood personalities publicly backing Modi at a time when criticism of the government from sections of the film industry continues.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had strongly defended the prime minister, arguing that Modi's popularity stems from his work rather than political messaging.

On the other side of the divide is Naseeruddin Shah, who has repeatedly criticised the Modi government over issues such as intolerance, majoritarian politics and the country's social climate. Shah's comments have often sparked fierce political debates.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff