Australia Recognises Pankaj Tripathi's Talent

'Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner.'



IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur.

Key Points Pankaj Tripathi will receive the Artist of Distinction award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The award celebrates Tripathi's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable acting journey.

This marks Tripathi's first attendance at the IFFM to accept an honour in Melbourne, Australia.

Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the Artist of Distinction award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The honour will be presented to celebrate the actor's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable journey as one of the country's most respected performers.

This will also be the first time the National Award-winning actor will attend the festival and receive the honour in Melbourne.

Tripathi, known for his roles in projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Mirzapur and Stree, among others, said it is 'truly special and incredibly meaningful' to receive the award.

'To be soon receiving the Artist of Distinction honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling. As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography,' he said in a statement.

'To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM...Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me.

'Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner,' he added.

'His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most acclaimed actors is deeply inspiring'

Mitu Bowmick Lange, the director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, called Tripathi among the finest actors of the generation.

'An artist whose performances transcend language, geography and culture. His extraordinary ability to bring authenticity, empathy and quiet power to every character has made him one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema today. It is our absolute privilege to honour Pankaj Tripathi with the Artist of Distinction Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne,' Lange said.

'The recognition celebrates not only his remarkable body of work but also his immense contribution to storytelling that resonates with audiences across the world. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most acclaimed actors is deeply inspiring and reflects the transformative power of cinema,' Lange added.

The festival will start on August 13 and conclude on August 23 in Melbourne.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff