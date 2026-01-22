Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed, Here's What To Expect

Panchayat Season 5 is officially confirmed for 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, with the beloved cast returning, fresh twists, and new plot developments.

Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed by Amazon Prime Video

It’s time to revisit Phulera village as the new season of Panchayat is officially on. Headlined by Jitendra Kumar, TVF's popular series is a light-hearted one set in a small village of Uttar Pradesh. After four successful seasons, Panchayat: Season 5 will take the franchise forward with new twists and turns in the story.

Amazon Prime Video, that remains the home for all Panchayat seasons, made the big reveal on its official Instagram page: "Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."

Who’s Returning to the Cast in Panchayat Season 5

Jitendra Kumar plays the lead character Sachiv, alongside Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, who appear as Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan Dubey. The supporting cast has Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar. The entire cast is expected to return for the next instalment, which is set for a 2026 premiere, as per the streamer.

The first season of Panchayat came out in April 2020 to unanimous acclaim. This was followed with Season 2 in May 2022, and Season 3 took another two years, arriving in May 2024. Season 4 came quicker than expected in June 2025, just over a year later.

Why Panchayat Remains One of India’s Most Loved Web Series

The last season of Panchayat ended with a major plot development as Kranti Devi, played by actress Sunita Rajwar, defeated Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi to become the new head-woman of Phulera.

Rediff’s Deepa Gahlot was mildly critical in her review of Panchayat: Season 4. She wrote: “Panchayat 4 is watchable, mainly because of the wonderful actors, who, over the seasons have developed a warm rapport. Still, it suffers in comparison to the previous seasons, particularly a superb Season 2.”