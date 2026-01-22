HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed, Here's What To Expect

Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed, Here's What To Expect

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 16:24 IST

x

Panchayat Season 5 is officially confirmed for 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, with the beloved cast returning, fresh twists, and new plot developments.

Key Points

  • Panchayat Season 5 confirmed by Amazon Prime Video, key cast members expected to return, including Jitendra Kumar, neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav
  • Created by TVF, Panchayat Season 5 will take the franchise forward with new twists and turns in the story.
  • Panchayat Season 5 is set for a 2026 premiere as announced by Amazon Prime Video.

Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed by Amazon Prime Video

It’s time to revisit Phulera village as the new season of Panchayat is officially on. Headlined by Jitendra Kumar, TVF's popular series is a light-hearted one set in a small village of Uttar Pradesh. After four successful seasons, Panchayat: Season 5 will take the franchise forward with new twists and turns in the story. 

Amazon Prime Video, that remains the home for all Panchayat seasons, made the big reveal on its official Instagram page: "Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."

Who’s Returning to the Cast in Panchayat Season 5

Jitendra Kumar plays the lead character Sachiv, alongside Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, who appear as Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan Dubey. The supporting cast has Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar. The entire cast is expected to return for the next instalment, which is set for a 2026 premiere, as per the streamer.

The first season of Panchayat came out in April 2020 to unanimous acclaim. This was followed with Season 2 in May 2022, and Season 3 took another two years, arriving in May 2024. Season 4 came quicker than expected in June 2025, just over a year later. 

Why Panchayat Remains One of India’s Most Loved Web Series

The last season of Panchayat ended with a major plot development as Kranti Devi, played by actress Sunita Rajwar, defeated Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi to become the new head-woman of Phulera.

Rediff’s Deepa Gahlot was mildly critical in her review of Panchayat: Season 4. She wrote: “Panchayat 4 is watchable, mainly because of the wonderful actors, who, over the seasons have developed a warm rapport. Still, it suffers in comparison to the previous seasons, particularly a superb Season 2.”

Share:

RELATED STORIES

How the Internet made him a star
How the Internet made him a star
The Panchayat Actor Who Won Our Hearts
The Panchayat Actor Who Won Our Hearts
The Panchayat review
The Panchayat review
Panchayat 2 Review
Panchayat 2 Review
Panchayat 3 Review
Panchayat 3 Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Rakul Spotted at the Airport in a Stylish Casual Look0:44

Rakul Spotted at the Airport in a Stylish Casual Look

Karnataka Guv walks out of Legislative Assembly without completing address0:42

Karnataka Guv walks out of Legislative Assembly without...

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO