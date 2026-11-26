Fans of the beloved series have reason to rejoice as Producer Vijay Koshy hints at a potential big-screen adaptation.

IMAGE: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak, Bulloo Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy in Panchayat 5.

Key Points Producer Vijay Koshy says a big-screen adaptation of Panchayat has been a long-term goal since 2016.

The team hopes to bring the entire cast and crew together for the Panchayat movie.

The fifth season of Panchayat is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

For all Panchayat fans who have enjoyed watching Abhishek Tripathi's life in Phulera on their screens, there could be a bigger treat waiting.

The makers of the popular series have hinted at the possibility of bringing the show to theatres, saying that a film version has been part of their plans since the early days.

Big Screen Aspirations

Speaking at the trailer launch of Panchayat Season 5 in Bhopal, Producer Vijay Koshy said the team had been thinking about taking the series to the big screen since 2016.

He also made it clear that the idea was not inspired by the theatrical success of other popular OTT shows.

"Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen. Even in 2016, we wanted to take Panchayat to the big screen," Koshy said.

"It's not that we want to do that after seeing Mirzapur or after seeing something else; we eventually want to do that (to the big screen). That's where the acid test really happens, for all our popularity and the 50 shows that we've done."

"Hopefully, this entire bunch will also make it part of their dream, and someday we'll see Panchayat, the movie, on the big screen."

Season 5 Trailer Launch

The makers unveiled the trailer of the upcoming season at an outdoor event in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on November 23.

The location holds a special connection with the show as it is where the fictional village of Phulera is filmed.

Instead of choosing an indoor venue, the team decided to host the event in a village setting.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, among others.

The series follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to limited job opportunities.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, the series is written by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever.

The first season of Panchayat premiered in 2020 and received a positive response from viewers. Three more seasons followed, making the lives of Abhishek and the people of Phulera a familiar part of the audience's watchlist.

The fifth season of Panchayat is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff