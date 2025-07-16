Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasif Khan/Instagram

Aasif Khan, known for appearing in popular series Panchayat and Pataal Lok, is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source said. The actor is currently recuperating at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he is recovering well.

'Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better,' he wrote.

'I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back soon until then thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.'

IMAGE: Aasif Khan with his Panchayat co-actors Aanchal Tiwari, Jitendra Kumar and Sanvikaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasif Khan/Instagram

In an earlier post, the actor talked about 'life being short'.

'Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours Life is short, don't take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are,' he said.

As an actor, Khan has appeared in many shows and movies. He essayed the role of Ganesh in the first three seasons of Panchayat.

In the first season of Paatal Lok, he played Kabir M, one of four suspects accused of conspiring to murder a high-profile journalist. Khan also starred in the first two seasons of Mirzapur, portraying the role of Babar, an ally of Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya.

In movies, the actor has played supporting parts in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pagglait, The Great Indian Family and most recently, Bhootnii.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff