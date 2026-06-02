Suman Kalyanpur Laid to Rest With State Honours

Suman Kalyanpur, known for her melodious voice and soulful renditions, was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Suman Kalyanpur in her younger years. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Key Points Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government ordered the state honours in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and cinema.

Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning over three decades, from 1954 to 1988, lending her voice to songs in multiple languages.

She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her six decade contribution to music, alongside other prestigious awards.

Playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed into the ages on May 31, and was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai the next day. The last rites of the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 89, were performed at the Santa Cruz crematorium in northwest Mumbai.

A Legacy of Melodies

IMAGE: Suman Kalyanpur is accorded a state funeral. Photograph: ANI

The Maharashtra government ordered that Suman Kalyanpur's funeral be conducted with full state honours in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and cinema. During the funeral procession, mourners gathered to pay floral tributes to her.

IMAGE: Mourners at Suman Kalyanpur's funeral. Photograph: ANI

Condolences poured in from across the country following her demise.

IMAGE: Mourners at Suman Kalyanpur's funeral. Photograph: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her passing and remembered her for her 'melodious voice and soulful renditions'.

Union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Distinguished Career and Accolades

Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988. Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages.

She collaborated with some of India's greatest names, including Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and Hemant Kumar. Her catalogue includes several evergreen classics like Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from Brahmachari (1968), Na Tum Hamen Jano from Baat Ek Raat Ki (1962), Na Na Karte Pyar from Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye from Rajkumar (1964), Dil Ek Mandir Hai from Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai from Saathi (1968), Parbaton Ke Pedon Par Sham Ka Basera from Shagoon (1964) and Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se from Resham Ki Dori (1974).

In 2023, she was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, for her distinguished service to the arts and her six decade contribution to music. Her other notable recognitions include the Lata Mangeshkar Award (2009) from the government of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Bhushan MaTaa Sanman Puraskar (2024), the Mirchi Music Awards Special Lifetime Achievement Award (2022), the Ga Di Ma Award, and three Sur Sringar Samsad Awards for best classical song in a Hindi film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff