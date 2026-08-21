OTT This Week: Welcome To The Jungle, Jana Nayagan...

Akshay Kumar's comic multistarrer, Vijay's fight to finish... it's a star-studded celebration on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists the OTT releases, coming up.

Key Points Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle is available on Jio Hotstar, featuring a large ensemble cast in a slapstick comedy.

Vijay's action-packed Jana Nayagan streams on Z5, where he battles Bobby Deol in a fight for democracy.

Netflix offers the Tamil rom-com Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, exploring unconventional domestic life for newlyweds.

Amazon Prime Video introduces Srinivasa Mangapuram and new Tamil horror Dark, alongside the Korean crime drama Mad Concrete Dreams and bioterror thriller Colony.

Jio Hotstar also features the second season of the Korean series FlexXCop and the new DC superhero series Lanterns.

Amazon Prime Video adds the English satire Our Hero Balthazar and the thriller The Stolen Girl.

Bollywood and South Indian Highlights

Welcome to the Jungle

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta and a whole other bunch of actors star in Ahmed Khan's slapstick comedy about a bungling movie crew trying to shoot a project without realising the location's real-life terror situation.

Jana Nayagan

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

Vijay plays his heroics to the hilt after entrusted the responsibility of raising a deceased friend's daughter while also fighting a threat to democracy in the face of a beastly Bobby Deol in Jana Nayagan's quintessential good versus evil battle.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Newlyweds navigate domestic life with a twist when the groom comes to live in his wife's home and the chain of dramatic events going against the conventional route leads to the rom-com.

Srinivasa Mangapuram

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha make their Telugu cinema debut in a run-of-the-mill romance about love birds fighting against all odds to stay together.

Chennai Love Story

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu

Love, loss, letting go, emotions of attachment and grief fuel the actions of Chennai Love Story's protagonists when life throws one curveball after another.

Dark

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Haunted home movie lovers, here's one for you with an atheist at the centre of all supernatural action.

Clean Up Company

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, Amazon MXPlayer

Language: Hindi

Ravi Kishen, Vishal Jethwa, Saswata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Amey Wagh pitch in the crime caper about three best friends whose quick buck scheme by disposing of dead bodies turns into a recipe for disaster.

International and Other Releases

Mad Concrete Dreams

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

Against the backdrop of real estate obsession, a debt-ridden landlord's extreme endeavours to protect what's left leads to more trouble in the world of crime.

Colony

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A deadly virus breaks out infecting folks trapped inside a building, compelling them to survive even as everything falls apart in the bioterror horror starring Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji-Hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Hyun-Been.

FlexXCop Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

The chaebol brat turned cop is back to his carefree ways much to his super stern superior's displeasure until they both figure a way to work and win in a brand new season.

Our Hero Balthazar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this critically-acclaimed satire, a well-heeled, teenaged New Yorker rushes to save the day convinced he can avert a shooting incident.

Lanterns

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

DC hopes to inject some new life in the overdone superhero genre with its True Detective style take in the eight-part Green Lantern series revolving around the legendary Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart's murder investigations in the American heartland.

The Stolen Girl

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this five-episode adaptation of Alex Dahl's Playdate, Kate Beckinsale plays a mum desperately trying to figure out her daughter's whereabouts after she is abducted by her father and taken to the Middle East.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff