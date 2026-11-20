Discover the latest streaming sensations this week, from Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey to a unique Cinderella retelling in Steps across major OTT platforms.

Key Points Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, is now available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and BookMyShow Stream.

Other notable releases include the Christmas romance Guarding Stars on Netflix and the biographical series The Altruists about a cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

Regional language content like Teen Tigada (Z5), Anbil Avan (SonyLIV), and Haiku (Netflix) also debut this week.

The most memorable odyssey of Christopher Nolan's life, Cinderella from the stepsister's point of view, Kunal Kemmu's madcap vibes and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

Epic Journeys and Festive Romances

The Odyssey

Where to watch? Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

A Christopher Nolan creation is nothing short of an event. Missed his breathtaking adaptation of Greek author Homer's epic poem on IMAX? It won't be the same but you can now catch The Odyssey on OTT where he chronicles King Odysseus of Ithaca's tumultuous journey back home after the end of the Trojan war while his wife and young son struggle to hold the fort back home.

Guarding Stars

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

With the holidays around the corner, a movie star requests his ex-marine-turned-bodyguard to pose as his girlfriend while visiting his family's ranch in Montana in the Christmas confection starring Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester and Supernatural's Jared Padalecki.

Madden

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A Madden NFL video game origins movie as well as biopic of football coach and commentator John Madden portrayed by Nicholas Cage co-starring Christian Bale.

Animated Adventures, Biographical Dramas

Steps

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Animated offering Steps looks at the Cinderella story through the prism of sisterhood as stepsisters come together and take down evil against the voice talent of Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, Nikki Glaser, Peter Dinklage and Daniel Radcliffe.

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy

Where to watch? AppleTV+

Language: English

More kid-friendly entertainment follows in the form of Charlie Brown's adorable pooch Snoopy as he tries to get on the good side of Santa after appearing on the naughty list.

The Altruists

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An eight-part biographical series based on a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and his quantitative trader girlfriend whose philanthropic ambitions end on a legally ruinous note.

Indian and International Originals

Teen Tigada

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

One's passion for music, another's dedication to cricket, their love for one another as well as what they do is forced to do a rethink in the middle of an unexpected pregnancy.

Courage

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this mature love story, Sharib Hashmi and Sanskruti Balgude play a couple reuniting a decade after college and, belatedly, coming to terms with their feelings until a medical crisis threatens to play spoiler.

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Khushalii Kumar plays a 30-something engaging in a chaotic modern-day swayamwar after her nagging-to-marry businessman father leaves her with very little choice.

The Blue Road

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Detectives from Tokyo and Seoul collaborate on an identical serial killer case leaving behind a trail of cryptic messages and chillingly murdered bodies.

Anbil Avan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

An affectionate couple's hopes to leave their corporate city lives behind and realise their dream of setting up a hill station homestay is disrupted by local politicians.

Haiku

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A man navigates through love as a student and as a salaryman and the insecurities it leads to every single time forms the crux of Haiku's romantic entanglements.

Mr and Mrs Office

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

Juggling between personal and professional life is hard as a newlywed couple finds out while hiding their relationship at work to avoid scrutiny of their boss in the newly-dropped OTT series.

418

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

At a neglected medical college's room no 418, supernatural presence is speculated as no woman entering the room is believed to have ever survived.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff