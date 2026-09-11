OTT Releases This Week: Vishwanath & Sons, Ghamasaan, Chumbak

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse selection, from Suriya's family drama Vishwanath & Sons and Nikkhil Advani's historical series The Revolutionaries to thrillers like Ghamasaan and international mysteries.

Key Points Suriya stars in Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, a family drama about an Olympic shooter's unconventional path to fatherhood.

Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries on Prime Video adapts Sanjeev Sanyal's book, chronicling India's freedom fighters.

Tigmanshu Dhulia directs Ghamasaan on Z5, a cop and bandit chase featuring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi.

Catch Suriya in daddy mode, pre-Independence India in rebel mode and lots more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for us.

Vishwanath & Sons

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Familial devotion, fatherly love, romantic attachments of the unconventional kind mark the daily drama in an Olympic shooter's life after he opts to have a baby out of surrogacy in the Suriya drama.

The Revolutionaries

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Nikkhil Advani adapts Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom to document the daredevilry of Indian krantikariS such as Rash Behari Bose and Sachindra Nath Sanyal in his eight-part period drama.

Ghamasaan

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Under Tigmanshu Dhulia's direction, Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi embark on a thrilling cop and bandit chase.

Chumbak

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

It's not always a case of 'love thy neighbour' as five vibrant families residing in Chumbak Colony find out over moments of hilarity and hiccups in the slice-of-life series featuring the likes of Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan and Deven Bhojani.

Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A profound connection is formed between Chitrangada Satarupa's struggling actor in Mumbai and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's erstwhile Frankfurt banker over the course of online auditions as they open their hearts and share their burdens with each other.

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A rational-minded woman returns to her hometown in search of her dad only to come across horrors and haunted beings of 40 kinds in the spooky comic series.

Prince of Mollywood

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

The Malayalam comedy series unfolds when a young man's dream to become a movie hero doesn't meet the approval of his wealthy father.

Vanishing Point

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Mandarin

A nine year old's vanishing, a dead body concealed from the world and a traumatised woman living in fear are interconnected as dark secrets of a neighbourhood come to light during winter solstice of 2024.

Panchanama

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu

What was initially treated as an accident turns out to be a murder mystery leading to murky insights into medical crimes, discovered by a cop in search of his dead brother's culprits.

Varavu

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

Joju George plays a man out on parole as old wounds are reopened and feelings of revenge are unleashed.

The Perfect Lie

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Dutch

There's more than meets the eye in The Perfect Lie's suspenseful probe into four affluent families of which one's villa burns down to dust leaving one dead and many lies.

Crew Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Spanning eight episodes, the teenage coming-of-age Canadian drama concerns itself with a 16-year-old-rower's adventures as a coxswain in an all-boys crew team after she moves home and joins an elite prep school.

Made in Korea Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

Hyun Bin returns for a darker second season of the critically acclaimed K-Drama to jump the ranks as formidable intelligence agent while the series moves forward to 1979's era of political uncertainty.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff