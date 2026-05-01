Horror Rules OTT!

Explore the streaming releases this week, featuring the controversial sequel The Kerala Story 2, the action-packed Man on Fire, and a diverse array of films and series across genres on OTT.

Key Points The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is available on Z5 in Hindi, continuing its predecessor's controversial narrative around interreligious relationships.

Netflix offers a diverse selection including the horror-comedy Raakaasa, the motocross drama Biker, and Man on Fire, an adaptation of the A J Quinell novel.

Prime Video features The House of the Spirits, a Spanish series based on Isabel Allende's bestseller, and the Tamil political satire TN 2026.

Other notable releases include the coming-of-age series Batchmates on Jio Hotstar and the true crime documentary Should I Marry a Murderer on Netflix.

From social horrors to comic ones, Sukanya Verma lists your options on OTT this week.

Controversial Sequels and Action Thrillers

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Just like its contentious predecessor, the sequel strives to create propaganda around the journey of three girls and their interreligious romances and relationships.

Man on Fire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The same A J Quinell novel that formed the basis for Denzel Washington's 2004 action vehicle, remade with Amitabh Bachchan as Ek Ajnabee, loosely inspires Man on Fire's OTT adaptation concerning a special forces veteran on a mission to save his teenage daughter from villains all the way to Rio De Janeiro.

Diverse Genres on Netflix

Raakaasa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

An NRI returns to his village to marry his childhood sweetheart but ends up ruffling the feathers of an hostile monster instead in a horror comedy designed to spook and amuse in equal measure.

Biker

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Biker deep dives in the world of motocross racing across the personal challenges and adrenaline pumping action of its biker hero.

Should I Marry A Murderer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The confessions of a murderer to her fiancée and how she became a key witness in his conviction form the focus of this two-part true crime documentary series.

Light To The Night

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Mandarin

Popular Chinese actor Dylan Wang pairs up with Pan Yueming to play cops investigating a complicated case of the missing father-daughter duo.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's back to survival mode in a post-apocalyptic world teeming with the infected raging for blood while a doctor obsesses over a cure that might not fix everything in this sequel to 28 Years Later.

Glory

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Set against the backdrop of Haryana's cut-throat boxing, two brothers investigate the brutal murder of their sister and her Olympic-gold aspiring boyfriend in a pursuit strewn with twists and threats.

International and Regional Highlights

Batchmates

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Reality bites four engineering students starting college as they step out of their sheltered lives in this coming-of-age series.

The House Of The Spirits

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Spanish

Three generations of women in a family, their love, lives, passion and pain are chronicled amidst social storms, fractured politics and curious magic in eight episodes of the brand new series based on Isabel Allende's bestseller.

Widow's Bay

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Ignoring the locals and their zombie rumours about a quaint island town in New England, a newly-appointed mayor hopes to attract tourists ensuing in mirthful mayhem for a full fun and fright filled 10 episodes.

TN 2026

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Tamil

How did a betel seller go from a movie star to a renowned neta is what you'll find out in this Natty Subramaniam led political satire.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff