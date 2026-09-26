OTT Releases This Week: Nayanthara's Hi, Baby Do Die Do

This week's OTT releases feature a diverse range of films and series, including Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, Aneet Padda's Hunkaar: The Roar, Parineeti Chopra's OTT debut in Shaque: Trust No One, Nayanthara's romcom Hi and the animated Toy Story 5.
Key Points
- Huma Qureshi stars as a deaf-mute hitwoman seeking revenge in Baby Do Die Do on Netflix.
- Aneet Padda leads Hunkaar: The Roar on Jio Hotstar, portraying a sexual assault victim confronting a powerful godman.
- Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT debut in the thriller Shaque: Trust No One on Netflix, investigating her child's disappearance.
Huma's hitman, Aneet's Hunkkaar, Nayanthara's Hi and lots more drama on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for us.
Baby Do Die Do
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Huma Qureshi plays a deaf-mute hit woman obsessed with avenging her twin sister's murder in her home production Baby Do Die Do alongside sibling Saqib Saleem.
Hunkaar: The Roar
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda shows off her mettle yet again as a victim of sexual assault taking on Raghuvir Yadav's powerful godman over the course of six episodes in Hunkkaar: The Roar.
Shaque: Trust No One
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT debut as the mother of an abducted baby, discovering the murky mystery behind her disappearance nine years later in the seven-part thriller.
Don't Be Shy
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
The Alia Bhatt-produced teenybopper tale looks at love in all its undecided, unpredictable state over the course of a college goer's coming-of-age.
Hi
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Tamil
Nayanthara and Kavin star in a romcom about two people escaping their respective fates as decided by their family only to find a romantic connection amidst a series of chaos, confusion and coincidences.
Habeebi
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil
Spanning four decades of a Muslim community, Habeebi looks at the trials and tribulations in their personal and professional space through the prism of change and culture.
Bhootam Bhayyam
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Marathi
Seven jobless besties shift to a haunted mansion and watch greed turn their lives upside down after they come across a gold granting enchanted coin in Bhootam Bhayyam's horror comedy.
Agadha
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu
Supernatural forces power the story of a gifted woman taking off into dark directions in hopes of solving the mystery behind her cousin's death.
The Love Hypothesis
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Based on Ali Hazelwood's bestseller of the same name, The Love Hypothesis stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as a pair testing their theory about love and chemistry by entering a phony relationship.
Brothers
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Are Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey really brothers? The actor duo settle the rumour once and for all as fictionalised versions of themselves in Apple's wonderfully meta eight-part comedy series.
Line of Fire
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
A family full of law enforcers tackle a deadly government conspiracy and its threats on their interpersonal dynamics.
Youth
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Creator and star Sharon Horgan hilariously navigates the challenges of a London-based book writer dating in her 50s.
The Wizard of Kremlin
Where to watch? Z5
Language: English
As Soviet Russia collapses, a new era of politics dawns upon the Kremlin in the form of Jude Law as a young Vladmir Putin and Paul Dano's titular wizard in this adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli's book by Olivier Assayas.
Toy Story 5
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Toy Story 5 tells a heartfelt story of real connections and meaningful friendships to a screen time obsessed generation of children neglecting playtime for intangible fun through the adorable adventures of Buzz, Woody and Jessie.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff