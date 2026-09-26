OTT Releases This Week: Nayanthara's Hi, Baby Do Die Do

This week's OTT releases feature a diverse range of films and series, including Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, Aneet Padda's Hunkaar: The Roar, Parineeti Chopra's OTT debut in Shaque: Trust No One, Nayanthara's romcom Hi and the animated Toy Story 5.

Key Points Huma Qureshi stars as a deaf-mute hitwoman seeking revenge in Baby Do Die Do on Netflix.

Aneet Padda leads Hunkaar: The Roar on Jio Hotstar, portraying a sexual assault victim confronting a powerful godman.

Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT debut in the thriller Shaque: Trust No One on Netflix, investigating her child's disappearance.

Huma's hitman, Aneet's Hunkkaar, Nayanthara's Hi and lots more drama on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for us.

Baby Do Die Do

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Huma Qureshi plays a deaf-mute hit woman obsessed with avenging her twin sister's murder in her home production Baby Do Die Do alongside sibling Saqib Saleem.

Hunkaar: The Roar

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda shows off her mettle yet again as a victim of sexual assault taking on Raghuvir Yadav's powerful godman over the course of six episodes in Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Shaque: Trust No One

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT debut as the mother of an abducted baby, discovering the murky mystery behind her disappearance nine years later in the seven-part thriller.

Don't Be Shy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The Alia Bhatt-produced teenybopper tale looks at love in all its undecided, unpredictable state over the course of a college goer's coming-of-age.

Hi

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

Nayanthara and Kavin star in a romcom about two people escaping their respective fates as decided by their family only to find a romantic connection amidst a series of chaos, confusion and coincidences.

Habeebi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

Spanning four decades of a Muslim community, Habeebi looks at the trials and tribulations in their personal and professional space through the prism of change and culture.

Bhootam Bhayyam

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Marathi

Seven jobless besties shift to a haunted mansion and watch greed turn their lives upside down after they come across a gold granting enchanted coin in Bhootam Bhayyam's horror comedy.

Agadha

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu

Supernatural forces power the story of a gifted woman taking off into dark directions in hopes of solving the mystery behind her cousin's death.

The Love Hypothesis

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Ali Hazelwood's bestseller of the same name, The Love Hypothesis stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as a pair testing their theory about love and chemistry by entering a phony relationship.

Brothers

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Are Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey really brothers? The actor duo settle the rumour once and for all as fictionalised versions of themselves in Apple's wonderfully meta eight-part comedy series.

Line of Fire

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A family full of law enforcers tackle a deadly government conspiracy and its threats on their interpersonal dynamics.

Youth

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Creator and star Sharon Horgan hilariously navigates the challenges of a London-based book writer dating in her 50s.

The Wizard of Kremlin

Where to watch? Z5

Language: English

As Soviet Russia collapses, a new era of politics dawns upon the Kremlin in the form of Jude Law as a young Vladmir Putin and Paul Dano's titular wizard in this adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli's book by Olivier Assayas.

Toy Story 5

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Toy Story 5 tells a heartfelt story of real connections and meaningful friendships to a screen time obsessed generation of children neglecting playtime for intangible fun through the adorable adventures of Buzz, Woody and Jessie.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff