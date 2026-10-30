OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur: The Movie, Baththa, Sigma

The latest streaming sensations this week, from the gripping psychological horror Obsession and the poignant Matthew Perry documentary to the action-packed Mirzapur: The Movie and a host of regional and international series across major OTT platforms.

Key Points Mirzapur: The Movie, a prequel to the popular OTT series, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix offers a wide array of new content, including the Hindi series Akka and Meethe Main Kya Hai, the Tamil film Baththa, and the Malayalam drama Avaraachan & Sons.

International offerings include the Korean limited series Dead-End Job on Netflix, alongside various Telugu and Tamil titles like Don't Trouble The Trouble and Immortal.

Everyone's favourite Obsession, Friend and Kaleen Bhaiya arrive on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for you.

Hollywood and Documentaries

Obsession

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The Hollywood blockbuster of 2026 no one saw coming, Obsession turns a deceptively ordinary seeming idea of wish fulfilment into a full fledged horror while addressing the themes of consent and toxic male entitlement.

The One About Matthew Perry

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A three part documentary on Friends star Matthew Perry captures his highs and lows as a successful actor fighting a nagging depression and drinking problem leading to his tragic demise through inputs from his intimate circle.

Indian Originals, Regional Gems

Mirzapur: The Movie

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Mirzapur's world of crime, drama and memorable characters got a movie of its own, a prequel really, and fans of the popular OTT series did not complain.

Akka

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

It's woman against woman as Radhika Apte vows revenge against Keerthy Suresh's matriarchal run society in five episodes of Akka's visually sumptuous Wonder Woman meets Game of Thrones blend.

Meethe Main Kya Hai

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Smiles, surprises and sweetness abound as a family reunite to celebrate Diwali at their grandma's in Lucknow.

Baththa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Brace yourself for the feel good entertainment of Vijay Sethupathi's latest offering, which chronicles the unusual bond between a school boy and a deadly gangster after one accidentally locks the other in a washroom.

Avaraachan & Sons

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam

A family drama wherein an erratic father's drinking binges and penchant for getting into trouble leave his sons exasperated until he's sent off on a path to self-discovering and redemption.

Love Always

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

It's all about second chances at love in the fantasy and comedy filled joy ride lasting episodes when a magical intervention activates a body swap situation between an elderly couple and young.

Sigma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Down on luck and drowning in loans, a librarian running an audiobook podcast figures the confidential pen drive he's discovered out of nowhere and the elaborate heist plans it leads to, against a dangerous backdrop of crime syndicates and kingpins, is his only shot at clearing his debts.

Don't Trouble The Trouble

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

In the family-friendly fantasy led by Fahadh Faasil, the actor plays a desperate ambulance driver forced by circumstances to kidnap a little girl and her dog. Turns out, the latter's self-proclaimed magician and claims of making her parents disappear are not an exaggeration.

Sub Inspector Yugandhar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

A dead body's disappearance and reappearance drives a scrupulous cop to investigate a murky mystery while battling pressure from his seniors and get at the bottom of the case.

International Thrillers

Dead-End Job

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Lured at the prospect of earning 50 times his usual wages, a man accepts a strange offer from a clandestine agency only to learn all that glitters is not gold in the Korean limited series starring Alchemy of Soul's Lee Jae-wook.

Hostel Haadsa

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Unexplained disappearances of students at a hill-station boarding school and eerie sightings ensue in speculation and investigation to confirm it as 'bhram' or 'bhoot' in the Z5 series.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff