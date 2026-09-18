OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Waiting Hai

Choose from a diverse range of genres, from the third instalment of the Hindi anthology Lust Stories 3 to Ravi Teja's superhit Irumudi to the Korean drama The Scandal.

Key Points Netflix's Lust Stories 3 features an anthology of carnal emotions directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Ravi Teja's Telugu comeback Irumudi on Netflix is a melodramatic father-daughter story intertwined with mysterious deaths and revenge.

Other notable releases include The End of Oak Street with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, Neagley (a Jack Reacher spinoff), and Slow Horses Season 6.

Lust, love, scandal, you'll find it all on OTT this week, Sukanya Verma finds out.

Netflix Highlights

Lust Stories 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj are part of the new Lust Stories roster and its take on carnal emotions in the third instalment of the anthology.

Irumudi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Ravi Teja's superhit comeback vehicle is a melodramatic father-daughter story centred on the latter's wishes to see her dad go on the Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage before a spree of mysterious deaths among her young circle ensue in tragedy and revenge.

Modha Rathri

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Married against their will, a pair of newly-weds flee their wedding night spurring a mood of pandemonium in the village.

Stranger Things Tales from '85: Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's time to return to Upside Down for a second season of animated adventures as Hawkins besties figure the mystery behind bizarrely blooming bioluminescent flowers on Valentine's Day.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Back in 19th century Massachusetts, a young woman was believed to have murdered her parents by striking them with an axe in a bid to liberate herself from the strict Victorian lifestyle.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story gets to the bottom of its grisly reality.

The Scandal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

French novel Dangerous Liaisons has inspired quite a few movies and interpretations in Hollywood, including Cruel Intentions.

A brand new K-drama revisits its tale of seduction and scheming starring Hallyu favourites Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook is set to drop all eight episodes at once this Friday.

Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV+ Offerings

Waiting Hai

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Divyendu Sharma's policeman is determined to bust Bhuvan Arora's tatkal train ticket scam over seven episodes of Waiting Hai's drama and comedy.

The End of Oak Street

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A 1980s suburban Michigan neighbourhood finds itself grappling with dinosaurs in a family-friendly action adventure led by Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway.

Neagley

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jack Reacher's 110th unit colleague Frances Neagley gets her own spinoff series where she goes about investigating her friend's death under mysterious circumstances.

Slow Horses Season 6

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

One of the most acclaimed series of modern-day television, Gary Oldman returns as Slough House boss Jackson Lamb for the sixth time even as an air of threat drives the spy team to lie low.

American Hostage

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on a podcast of the same name and true events, American Hostage stars Jon Hamm as a radio reporter in the 1970s navigating the toughest interview of his career when a hostage taker demands him to broadcast their chat live on air.

A Love Other Than Yours

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

What does romance look like in its tenth year of togetherness? A passionless couple finds out as they contemplate between marriage and splitting in the K-drama revolving around the same theme.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff