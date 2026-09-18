OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Waiting Hai

Choose from a diverse range of genres, from the third instalment of the Hindi anthology Lust Stories 3 to Ravi Teja's superhit Irumudi to the Korean drama The Scandal.
Key Points
- Netflix's Lust Stories 3 features an anthology of carnal emotions directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj.
- Ravi Teja's Telugu comeback Irumudi on Netflix is a melodramatic father-daughter story intertwined with mysterious deaths and revenge.
- Other notable releases include The End of Oak Street with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, Neagley (a Jack Reacher spinoff), and Slow Horses Season 6.
Lust, love, scandal, you'll find it all on OTT this week, Sukanya Verma finds out.
Netflix Highlights
Lust Stories 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj are part of the new Lust Stories roster and its take on carnal emotions in the third instalment of the anthology.
Irumudi
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu
Ravi Teja's superhit comeback vehicle is a melodramatic father-daughter story centred on the latter's wishes to see her dad go on the Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage before a spree of mysterious deaths among her young circle ensue in tragedy and revenge.
Modha Rathri
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil
Married against their will, a pair of newly-weds flee their wedding night spurring a mood of pandemonium in the village.
Stranger Things Tales from '85: Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's time to return to Upside Down for a second season of animated adventures as Hawkins besties figure the mystery behind bizarrely blooming bioluminescent flowers on Valentine's Day.
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Back in 19th century Massachusetts, a young woman was believed to have murdered her parents by striking them with an axe in a bid to liberate herself from the strict Victorian lifestyle.
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story gets to the bottom of its grisly reality.
The Scandal
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
French novel Dangerous Liaisons has inspired quite a few movies and interpretations in Hollywood, including Cruel Intentions.
A brand new K-drama revisits its tale of seduction and scheming starring Hallyu favourites Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook is set to drop all eight episodes at once this Friday.
Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV+ Offerings
Waiting Hai
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Divyendu Sharma's policeman is determined to bust Bhuvan Arora's tatkal train ticket scam over seven episodes of Waiting Hai's drama and comedy.
The End of Oak Street
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A 1980s suburban Michigan neighbourhood finds itself grappling with dinosaurs in a family-friendly action adventure led by Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway.
Neagley
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Jack Reacher's 110th unit colleague Frances Neagley gets her own spinoff series where she goes about investigating her friend's death under mysterious circumstances.
Slow Horses Season 6
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
One of the most acclaimed series of modern-day television, Gary Oldman returns as Slough House boss Jackson Lamb for the sixth time even as an air of threat drives the spy team to lie low.
American Hostage
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Based on a podcast of the same name and true events, American Hostage stars Jon Hamm as a radio reporter in the 1970s navigating the toughest interview of his career when a hostage taker demands him to broadcast their chat live on air.
A Love Other Than Yours
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean
What does romance look like in its tenth year of togetherness? A passionless couple finds out as they contemplate between marriage and splitting in the K-drama revolving around the same theme.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff