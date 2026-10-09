OTT Releases This Week: Ishqa Ishqa, Spider-Man, Khalifa

Discover the latest movies and series hitting OTT platforms this week, like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, alongside a diverse array of K-dramas, Hindi films, and regional Indian content.

Key Points Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Netflix offers a strong lineup of K-dramas including Take Charge of My Heart, 100 Days of Deception, and Doctor X: Mafia in White, alongside the English film Animals starring Ben Affleck.

Hindi language offerings include Reporting Live on Netflix, Ishqa Ishqa on Amazon Prime Video, and Saale Aashiq on Jio Hotstar.

Spidey, Spielberg, take your pick on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for you.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV

Language: English

Peter Parker faces challenges on the personal front as well as a superhero in Tom Holland’s seventh time wearing the Spidey’s suit for the well-received MCU vehicle.

Reporting Live

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Parineeti Chopra slips in the role of a whistleblower journalist trying to break a story on a sand mining scam.

Ishqa Ishqa

Where to watch? Prime Video, MX Player

Language: Hindi

An author’s past soulmate forms the muse for the sequel of his new novel, a development that doesn’t bode well for his present love life. All this and more over 10 dramatic episodes.

Saale Aashiq

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar play an inter-caste couple in small-town Madhya Pradesh defying all odds against the backdrop of honour killing supporting families and community.

Take Charge of My Heart

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

The stage for a romantic K-drama is set when chaebol’s artificial heart finds all the charge it needs in a uniquely gifted screenwriter.

100 Days of Deception

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Our Unwritten Role’s Park Jin Young and My Demon’s Kim You Jung paths collide as a pickpocket-turned-spy and elite interpreter respectively, during the Japanese colonial period in South Korea.

Doctor X: Mafia in White

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

In this adaptation of a Japanese drama, Kim Ji Won plays an ace surgeon taking down the malpractices inside a corrupt medical facility.

Animals

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Desperate times call for desperate measures as Ben Affleck’s mayoral candidate in Los Angeles and better half Kerry Washington find out whilst raising ransom for their kidnapped son.

Mortal Kombat II

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The popular video game-turned-movie franchise doles out a sequel to the 2021 martial arts fantasy as Earthrealm defends itself from Outworld’s threat over a high stakes tournament.

Carrie

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

The titular character of Stephen King’s iconic horror novel gets the OTT treatment in an eight part series about a traumatised teenager with telekinetic powers coping with her controlling mother and bullying classmates.

Below

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Josh Hartnett’s fisherman alongside a marine biologist and her son get to the bottom of a sea creature mystery when a mysterious terror envelops a coastal town.

Khalifa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran wherein a gold smuggling don’s grandson has no choice but abandon his law-abiding lifestyle and adopt his grandfather's ways in the face of loss and betrayal.

Eyes

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

Mental health professionals and men in khaki collaborate as Eyes to curb the stalker problem in the seven-part OTT series.

Mandaadi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

No stone is left unturned to win a sailboat race against formidable rivals in this tale of reclaiming and reinforcing against a grand visual spectacle.

Epic First Semester

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Life in London can be alienating for a pair of young Indians studying abroad until they find a connection between their contrasting temperaments developing into something special and, subsequently, something chaotic.

Disclosure Day

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Steven Spielberg returns to extraterrestrial terrain in Disclosure Day where a television meteorologist and cybersecurity expert investigate alien life much to a secretive government agency’s displeasure.

Matchbox the Movie

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on a toy brand by Mattel, Matchbox chronicles the action-packed adventures of John Cena as a soldier-turned-super spy clearing his name before sceptic CIA honchos by retrieving a nuclear bomb along with his childhood gang.

The End of Oak Street

Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video

Language: English

A 1980s suburban Michigan neighbourhood finds itself grappling with dinosaurs in a family-friendly action adventure led by Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff