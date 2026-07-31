OTT Releases This Week: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Balan

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse selection: Varun Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the blockbuster anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.

Key Points Varun Dhawan stars in the Hindi comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Z5, where he juggles two pregnant wives.

The critically acclaimed sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, is available on Jio Hotstar.

Madhoo's Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai and the psychological drama Rao Bahadur, starring Satya Dev, are among the new releases.

Varun Dhawan's double trouble and Prada clad devils on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for you.

Hindi and Malayalam Highlights

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

David Dhawan's new comedy harks back to the old ways with one man juggling between two pregnant wives over a flurry of lies for laughs.

Chinna Chinna Aasai

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Madhoo evokes the memories of her Roja chartbuster Chinna Chinna Aasai in a movie of the same name where she forms an unexpected connection with a stranger in Varanasi.

Balan The Boy

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

From being on the run to conceal the truth to looking for her in search of the truth, the essence of Balan The Boy's mother-son story is as volatile as it gets.

English Language Films and Series

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Twenty years after the first film came out, queens of style Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt return for a critically acclaimed sequel facing fresh challenges in the world of fashion journalism.

The Devil's Mouth

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

An adventure holiday in Thailand takes a lethal turn when five college friends get trapped inside an underwater cave with a bull shark on the move.

Can You Keep A Secret?

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A case of mistaken insurance, a ploy to keep it all hush-hush, a family at the centre of it all, that's the six-part British sit-com for you.

Black Bag

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

If directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Cate Blanchett-Michael Fassbender is not tempting enough for you, the spy thriller pits a special agent against his wife after she's named a traitor on a list of suspects.

Animated and Regional Offerings

The Legend of Karna

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The story of one of the Mahabharat's greatest warriors as well as his loyalty and valour during the Kurukshetra war hopes to captivate a young audience in the animated series.

Rao Bahadur

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

A terminally ill aristocrat's insecurities and idiosyncrasies form the focus of Rao Bahadur's psychological drama high on a tour de force delivered by Satya Dev.

Ghost Train

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

Curiosity gets the better of a YouTuber after she snoops around an eerie subway station in search of spooky stories in the Korean horror genre.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle

Where to watch? Crunchyroll

Language: Japanese

The craze for Demon Slayer is to be seen to believe among its massive fanbase. After a long wait, the hugely popular anime's blockbuster movie centred around its hero Tanjiro Kamado and the demon slaying organisation he's part of, has, finally, dropped on OTT.

Gatta Kusthi 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

It's trouble in paradise when a wrestler wife and homemaker husband find themselves squabbling over parenting preferences and jealous colleagues.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff