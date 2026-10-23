OTT Releases This Week: Dorothy, Moana, Sumo Didi

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse selection, from the Tamil drama Dorothy to the live-action Moana alongside Telugu thrillers, Korean cooking shows, and Hindi biopics, ensuring there's something for every viewer.

Key Points Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy (Tamil) on Netflix explores themes of friendship, sexuality, and social bigotry.

The Paradise (Telugu) on Netflix is a historical drama set in 1980s Secunderabad about a rebel leader.

A variety of Korean dramas like Final Table, Love in Disguise, and Colony are available on Amazon Prime Video.

From Dorothy to Disney heroines, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Netflix Highlights

Dorothy

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Karthik Subbaraj's story of friendship through the prism of sexuality and social bigotry finds a compelling expression in Dorothy's uncompromised storytelling.

The Paradise

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Back in 1980s Secunderabad, a subjugated tribe's rebel leader rises against the dictator in command in Nani's bloody, violent ways.

Gajab Raat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Unravelling over the course of a single night, the Ritesh Shah directed drama depicts the dilemma of a morally skewed cop trying to do the right thing only to realise staggering levels of corruption in the system.

Matargashti

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A studious teenager comes-of-age over five parts of Matargashti wherein she gains a better understanding of life and sexuality much to her overprotective daddy's dismay.

Nobody Wants This Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

And it's time for a third season of Kristin Bell-Adam Brody's agnostic podcaster and charming rabbi's rom-com goals over subjects of religion, conversion and cementing their relationship.

Jio Hotstar, Z5 Offerings

Varam

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

An official remake of the Bhuvan Bam Web series Taaza Khabar, the Telugu counterpart chronicles the shifting fortunes of a slum dweller thanks to a miraculously future predicting phone.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A underdog tale of a stereotypical slacker striving to rise above in stature by pursuing IAS goals.

Honey Bunch

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In this imaginative horror thriller, a woman wakes up from a coma with memory loss and discovers bizarre truths about her life during a peculiar trauma facility stay arranged by her husband.

Moana

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A live-action version of Moana recreates its titular heroine's quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti with Dwayne Johnson returning as shape-shifting demi-god Maui.

Last Days

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the true-story of Christian missionary John Allen Chau's risky endeavours to spread his faith within the tribes of the forbidden North Sentinel island in Nicobar against an Indian cop's discouragement and the tragic consequences that follow.

Sumo Didi

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Indian sumo wrestler Hetal Dave's struggles and success forms the inspiration for the biopic as she turns her disadvantages into her greatest asset.

Amazon Prime Video Selections

Final Table

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

Set against the backdrop of a cut-throat cooking show hailing South Korea's top cooking talent, Final Table stars Ahn Hyo-seop as an overseas trained chef determined to win the contest along with a restaurant manager desperate to save her family run eatery.

Love in Disguise

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A cop disguises herself as a guy to go undercover and investigate the murder of a chaebol heir's secretary while serving as his new replacement and security team.

Colony

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A deadly virus breaks out infecting folks trapped inside a building, compelling them to survive even as everything falls apart in the bioterror horror starring Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji-Hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Hyun-Been.

Chaar Yaar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Crime, cops, heist, gangsters and a quartet of best friends caught amidst it all form the thrilling crux of Chaar Yaar's eight episode saga.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff