OTT Releases This Week: DC, Enna Vilai, The Diplomat 4

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse selection across various streaming platforms.

Key Points Emraan Hashmi returns in Awarapan 2 on Amazon Prime Video, a sequel focusing on child trafficking.

Netflix offers a range of international content, including the German thriller The Trap and the star-studded Sacrifice.

Malayalam films Aasha (Z5) and Kappi Squad (Jio Hotstar) explore psychological drama and start-up challenges respectively.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor reliving '90s nostalgia on Koffee with Karan, Evil Dead Burn,returning in the sixth film of the horror franchise, Sukanya Verma loads everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Tamil, Malayalam Highlights

DC

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

In this ultra-violent spin on the Devdas story, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi play two people on the road seeking revenge from corrupt cops responsible for ruining the chaos in their lives.

Aasha

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

A combination of psychological drama and character study, Aasha follows the ordeal an elderly widow faces along with her two daughters whose lives are disrupted after she files a formal police complaint about her roadside altercation with a rash fella.

Kappi Squad

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Four friends decide they've had enough of their 9-to-5 existence and proceed to set up a cafe business only to realise start-up dreams are easier said than done.

Enna Vilai

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Falsely accused of stealing the golden medallion he found in the sea, a fisherman is thrust into a legal battle to clear his name and expose the state of corruption in Enna Villai starring talents Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan.

Reality & International Dramas

Koffee with Karan Season 9

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Master of many trades Karan Johar serves a cup of piping hot coffee one last time in the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan in hopes of stirring a new storm in celebrity lives starting with Salman Khan and his most cherished co-star Karisma Kapoor.

The Invite

Where to watch? Z5

Language: English

Olivia Wilde's flair for direction is for all to see in the ballsy comedy capturing the chaos within a marriage when a struggling couple invite an adventurous husband and wife duo over for dinner.

The Diplomat Season 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Keri Russell returns in one of the most acclaimed roles of her career as the United States ambassador trying her best to negotiate peace amidst nuclear conspiracies and personal betrayals.

Sacrifice

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Stars like Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, and Salma Hayek assemble at a glitzy gala where one luckless celebrity must emerge hero after a bunch of wild eco cultists decide to hijack the event for the sake of a bizarre ritual.

Love of Your Life

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A young nurse deals with love, loss and learning to love again in the sweeping drama of Love of Your Life led by the star of Maid and The Substance: Margaret Qualley.

Disclosure Day

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Steven Spielberg returns to extraterrestrial terrain in Disclosure Day where a television meteorologist and cybersecurity expert investigate alien life much to a secretive government agency's displeasure.

Tenzing

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

The inspiring journey of Tenzing Norgay scaling Mount Everest along with New Zealand beekeeper Edmund Hillary gets the biopic treatment in Tenzing.

The Trap

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: German

Based on Melanie Raabe's bestseller, the six-part thriller chronicles a reclusive author deep diving into her sister's murder even though she's still shaken by its memories and hasn't left her home in a decade.

VisionQuest

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

It's all about AI acceptance in VisionQuest, a Marvel Cinematic Universe fuelled externalist series personified in Paul Bettany's metaphysical inquires.

Zip Wire

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A researcher on the run from murderous folks trying to exploit her medical breakthroughs must first face her fear of heights in the Italian Dolomites to save her life and life's work.

Evil Dead Burn

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the sixth film of the horror franchise, a woman's hopes to find comfort at her in-laws' home are crushed when hellish forces from the Book of Dead unleashes its demonic wrath upon them.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A whodunit set against the backdrop of an anniversary celebration at a remote villa that kick starts when the most unlikeable fellow of the group is discovered mysteriously murdered.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff