OTT This Week: DC, Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, Unmadham

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse range of entertainment, from a violent spin on the Devdas story in DC to the return of the Dhamaal gang in Dhamaal 4 and the latest intergalactic adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Key Points Sun NXT features DC, a Tamil ultra-violent spin on the Devdas story, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi seeking revenge.

Netflix brings Dhamaal 4, a Hindi comedy with Ajay Devgn leading the madcap treasure hunt, and Korean Kanakaraju, a horror-comedy.

Jio Hotstar offers Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu for fans of the intergalactic duo's adventures, alongside legal drama

Modern-day Devdas and Chandramukhi, Mandalorian and Grogu, Dhamaal 4's madcap team and a lot more adventurous journeys to be found on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Indian Language Releases

DC

Where to watch? Sun NXT

Language: Tamil

In this ultra-violent spin on the Devdas story, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi seek revenge from corrupt cops responsible for ruining the chaos in their lives.

Korean Kanakaraju

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Horror meets comedy in Korean Kanakaraju's peculiar premise after a man finds himself possessed by the spirit of a Korean mafia man forcing him to solve the mystery behind its murder by journeying to the foreign land as well as dealing with the uproar it causes in his personal life.

GDN

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

R Madhavan portrays the extraordinary life of inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu in the biopic.

Unmadham

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

A psychological police procedural revolving around a cop and aspiring screenwriter, as the former digs deeper into an old, unresolved case and the lines between real and illusion get blurred.

Jagamae Sangeetham

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Set against the backdrop of Carnatic music, the eight-part series explores the challenges a young prodigy faces when artistic pursuits and financial burdens collide.

The Court

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

A father-daughter pair clash inside the courtroom wherein one's stammering speech and other's daunting record are pitched against each other for the sake of justice.

Dhamaal 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The Dhamaal gang returns with Ajay Devgn leading the mad pack in the comedy that asks the audience to leave its brains behind as greedy, good-for-nothings hunt for treasure and somehow survive a series of wild misadventures.

Gandhari

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A visually challenged mother and her hapless husband go all out to look for their abducted daughter only to stir a hornet's nest in the sinister town in the Taapsee Pannu-Ishwak Singh thriller.

International Releases

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Grogu and Mando fans cannot miss the sprightly duo's intergalactic adventures as they go about finishing daredevil assignments for the New Republic one fierce monster at a time.

The Runner

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Imagine Speed on two feet! Gal Gadot is an ace lawyer running for her life, actually her kidnapped son, while following deadly instructions from a mysterious caller, in and as The Runner.

Love Story

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The sweeping romance and tragic end to JFK's businessman son John F Kennedy Jr and Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette is at the centre of nine episodes of Love Story.

Mayday

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

The unlikely bromance between an American pilot and Russian carpenter facilitates one's escape from another's hostile territory in the Ryan Reynolds-Kenneth Branagh action comedy.

The Gentleman Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Brace yourself for a brand new season of Guy Ritchie's acclaimed gangster comedy as the inheritor of his family's vast estate and Duke title expands his empire and ambition in high ranks of British establishments and underground drug business.

Nino

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: French

A 29 year old copes with news of his cancer diagnosis and the ideas of immortality while out and about the streets of Paris in the deeply heartfelt Nino.

Filing for Love

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

Mercy for None's Gong Myung and Mr Queen's Shin Hye-sun play co-workers engaged in an office romance amidst scandals, secrets and conspiracies.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff