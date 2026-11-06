OTT Releases This Diwali: Haiwaan, The Vvaan, I'm Game

Akshay Kumar's ruthless serial killer role and Sidharth Malhotra's folklore horror to Manoj Bajpayee's powerful drama and international award-winners on OTT this weekend.

Key Points Akshay Kumar stars as a vicious serial killer in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.

Sidharth Malhotra leads the folklore horror The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest on Prime Video.

International offerings include the Korean film Possible Love (Netflix), Minions & Monsters (Jio Hotstar), and The Gilded Age Season 4 (Jio Hotstar).

Akshay's ruthless side, Sidharth's demon slayer, Sukanya Verma lists this and much more for your OTT watch this Diwali weekend.

Bollywood Calling

Haiwaan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Saif Ali Khan's canny blind security guard goes after Akshay Kumar's vicious serial killer in Priyadarshan's remake of his Mohanlal starrer Oppam.

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

An urban couple's visit to their native town confronts the presence of a supernatural entity in the woods in the Sidharth Malhotra-led folklore horror.

Last Man in Tower

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, Last Man in Tower revolves around Manoj Bajpayee's powerful portrayal of a single man's refusal to give into a builder's ambitions and redevelopment schemes.

Dilwali Diwali

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

In this Diwali offering from Netflix, Manoj Pahwa-Mihir Ahuja's father-son engage in a generational clash over views of house vs home after the latter gives them a swanky apartment in a high-rise.

Blind Game

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Arjun Rampal's suspended cop hoping to clear his name by investigating a missing cash case on the sly.

International Films And Series

Possible Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Winner of the Grand Jury prize at the Venice Film Festival and South Korea's entry for Best International Feature Film, Possible Love captures the economic differences and unexpected attraction between two couples -- working class and wealthy -- after a documentary filmmaker begins filming the life of a laid-off worker.

Minions & Monsters

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Minions turn movie makers at the helm of a monster project until saving the world beckons in their fun-filled ode to old Hollywood.

A Dog's Perfect Christmas

Where to watch?Netflix

Language: English

In this adaptation of W Bruce Cameron's novel, the Christmas spirit is upheld by a basset hound coming to the rescue of a family falling apart over a medical emergency.

The Greatest

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's journey from Cassius Clay to The Greatest is captured in an eight-part biographical documentary touching on the highs and lows of his professional career as well as his personal life.

The Gilded Age Season 4

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Money, ambitions, romance are once again at the centre of the tussle between old and new of mid 1880s New York society in a dazzling new season of the period drama.

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook

Where to watch? Apple TV

Language: English

Crazy Rich Asians actor Awkwafina travels across America as a tribute to her family's culinary roots and revives its legacy by learning the art of cooking from scratch over the course of eight episodes.

Black Doves Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the second season of the Keira Knightley-led spy thriller, her secret agent continues her path of treachery even as her husband rises to the ranks of prime minister.

Bass X Machina

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A six-part steampunk western, a soldier sporting a robotic arm that doubles up as a no-holds barred gun and a brainy engineer looking for her missing uncle navigate through the badlands exercising extreme authority and bearing the brunt of its consequences.

Regional Films

I'm Game

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Following an accident, a daredevil gambler gets a hand transplant, which changes the course of his life in the most dangerous, dramatic ways in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

A young man's career choices in the broadcasting business lead him to Goa where his pursuit of a romantic relationship leads to its own set of complications in Nooru Kodi Vaanavil's realistic take on matters of the heart and life.

Meesaya Murukku 2

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

Hiphop Tamizha acts and directs in the spiritual sequel spanning three generations of musicians whose latest member's gift for a native sound strives to ensure its success on a global scale.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff