OTT Releases This Diwali: Haiwaan, The Vvaan, I'm Game

Akshay Kumar's ruthless serial killer role and Sidharth Malhotra's folklore horror to Manoj Bajpayee's powerful drama and international award-winners on OTT this weekend.
Key Points
- Akshay Kumar stars as a vicious serial killer in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.
- Sidharth Malhotra leads the folklore horror The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest on Prime Video.
- International offerings include the Korean film Possible Love (Netflix), Minions & Monsters (Jio Hotstar), and The Gilded Age Season 4 (Jio Hotstar).
Akshay's ruthless side, Sidharth's demon slayer, Sukanya Verma lists this and much more for your OTT watch this Diwali weekend.
Bollywood Calling
Haiwaan
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Saif Ali Khan's canny blind security guard goes after Akshay Kumar's vicious serial killer in Priyadarshan's remake of his Mohanlal starrer Oppam.
The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
An urban couple's visit to their native town confronts the presence of a supernatural entity in the woods in the Sidharth Malhotra-led folklore horror.
Last Man in Tower
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
Based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, Last Man in Tower revolves around Manoj Bajpayee's powerful portrayal of a single man's refusal to give into a builder's ambitions and redevelopment schemes.
Dilwali Diwali
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
In this Diwali offering from Netflix, Manoj Pahwa-Mihir Ahuja's father-son engage in a generational clash over views of house vs home after the latter gives them a swanky apartment in a high-rise.
Blind Game
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
Arjun Rampal's suspended cop hoping to clear his name by investigating a missing cash case on the sly.
International Films And Series
Possible Love
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
Winner of the Grand Jury prize at the Venice Film Festival and South Korea's entry for Best International Feature Film, Possible Love captures the economic differences and unexpected attraction between two couples -- working class and wealthy -- after a documentary filmmaker begins filming the life of a laid-off worker.
Minions & Monsters
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Minions turn movie makers at the helm of a monster project until saving the world beckons in their fun-filled ode to old Hollywood.
A Dog's Perfect Christmas
Where to watch?Netflix
Language: English
In this adaptation of W Bruce Cameron's novel, the Christmas spirit is upheld by a basset hound coming to the rescue of a family falling apart over a medical emergency.
The Greatest
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's journey from Cassius Clay to The Greatest is captured in an eight-part biographical documentary touching on the highs and lows of his professional career as well as his personal life.
The Gilded Age Season 4
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Money, ambitions, romance are once again at the centre of the tussle between old and new of mid 1880s New York society in a dazzling new season of the period drama.
Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook
Where to watch? Apple TV
Language: English
Crazy Rich Asians actor Awkwafina travels across America as a tribute to her family's culinary roots and revives its legacy by learning the art of cooking from scratch over the course of eight episodes.
Black Doves Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In the second season of the Keira Knightley-led spy thriller, her secret agent continues her path of treachery even as her husband rises to the ranks of prime minister.
Bass X Machina
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A six-part steampunk western, a soldier sporting a robotic arm that doubles up as a no-holds barred gun and a brainy engineer looking for her missing uncle navigate through the badlands exercising extreme authority and bearing the brunt of its consequences.
Regional Films
I'm Game
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Following an accident, a daredevil gambler gets a hand transplant, which changes the course of his life in the most dangerous, dramatic ways in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.
Nooru Kodi Vaanavil
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Tamil
A young man's career choices in the broadcasting business lead him to Goa where his pursuit of a romantic relationship leads to its own set of complications in Nooru Kodi Vaanavil's realistic take on matters of the heart and life.
Meesaya Murukku 2
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil
Hiphop Tamizha acts and directs in the spiritual sequel spanning three generations of musicians whose latest member's gift for a native sound strives to ensure its success on a global scale.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff