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OTT Releases In Oct: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, Sardar 2

By MAYUR SANAP September 30, 2026 11:44 IST 3 Minutes Read
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New seasons, long-delayed films and regional blockbusters make this month's exciting line-up on OTT.

Key Points

  • From Dupahiya Season 2 and Chumbak Season 2 to Sardar 2 and Lupin Part 4, there's plenty of returning favourites to stream.
  • Nivin Pauly's much-loved Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gets an OTT address.
  • Pooja Meri Jaan, Reporting Live offer fresh Hindi releases.

There's plenty to choose from on OTT this month, with new seasons, long-delayed films, regional favourites and international shows arriving on your home screen. Mayur Sanap lists the top releases.

Dupahiya Season 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 1

The Dupahiya 2 poster

Dhadakpur is back, and so is the charming ensemble of Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi in the second season of Sonam Nair's light-hearted comedy. Expect a fresh round of chaos!

Ohh My Dog
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 1

Ohh My Dog

Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra headline this investigative comedy-drama about a missing dog and a missing child. Oh My God 2 Director Amit Rai steers this emotional rollercoaster.

Chumbak Season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 1

Chumbak 2

The residents of Chumbak Colony return for a fresh new season, with Neena Gupta leading the hilarious chaos. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, the show also stars Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Amyra Dastur.

Sardar 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 1

Karthi in sardar 2

Karthi returns in the hit sequel, which continues the adventures of the Sardar franchise with action and mystery.

Pooja Meri Jaan
Where to watch: Z5
Release date: October 2

Pooja Meri Jaan

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi star in the courtroom drama about a woman whose life turns upside down after her obsessive lover dies by suicide. Director Navjot Gulati's long-delayed film finally gets a streaming release.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: October 2

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju star in this Malayalam movie about a May-December romance.

#Love
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 2

The #Love Poster

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das play rival dating-app founders who put their opposing theories about love to the test through a 60-day challenge. Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli Director Balaji Mohan is at the helm of this Tamil romantic drama.

Reporting Live
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9

The Reporting Live Poster

After Shaque: Trust No One, Parineeti Chopra returns to OTT space for this investigative thriller about illegal sand mining. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film features Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, Deven Bhojani, Shekhar Suman in the supporting cast.

Mandaadi
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9

The Mandaadi poster

Soori leads director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's Tamil sports drama set against the world of traditional boat racing and coastal communities. Expect an entertaining blend of thrills and emotions.

Lupin Part 4
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 23

The Lupin Poster

Omar Sy returns as suave thief Assane Diop, who must escape prison and clear his name when a series of museum heists are carried out in his name.

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