OTT Releases COMING UP in June

It is going to be an exciting month on the OTT platform in June, as there is a lot of variety in store.
Joginder Tuteja lists the Web series and films coming up.
Aashram Season 3
Where to watch? MX Player
Release date: June 3
One of the most watched Web series ever in India, Aashram has seen two blockbuster seasons already.
Director Prakash Jha's dramatic outing is, in fact, responsible for reviving Bobby Deol's career.
The duo return with the third season, and Esha Gupta joins in the proceedings to bring in the oomph factor.
Jungle Cry
Where to watch? Lionsgate Play
Release date: June 3
Bobby Deol's cousin Abhay Deol has a release on the same Friday.
He will be seen in the film, Jungle Cry, which revolves around rugby.
Though released in US theatres already, in India, it will arrive straight on OTT.
An Indo-Western production, the film is directed by Sagar Ballary of Bheja Fry fame.
Miss Marvel
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
Release date: June 8
Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an avid gamer and Captain Marvel fan, gets superpowers!
Khan is Marvel's first Muslim superhero character.
Farhan Akhtar puts in an appearance.
Code M Season 2
Where to watch? Voot Select
Release date: June 9
When the first season of THE Jennifer Winget-starrer Code M had arrived, it had made quite an impression.
The Web series, co-starring Tanuj Virwani, was received well by the audience and will now see a second season.
This time, the plot is much more complicated, sinister and dark.
The Broken News
Where to watch? ZEE5
Release date: June 10
Back in time, Ram Gopal Varma had made a film called Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Sudeep, which dealt with ethics in the media.
Now, Director Vinay Vaikul (Aranyak, Mission Over Mars, The Test Case) gives The Broken News, which deals with a similar subject.
What makes the Web series special is Sonali Bendre's return in front of the camera along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Ardh
Where to watch? ZEE5
Release date: June 10
Over the decades, Rajpal Yadav has acted in countless films and played a variety of characters.
Ardh sees him play a struggling actor who also transforms himself into a transgender to make ends meet.
The film, co-starring Rubina Dilaik, has satire, drama and tragedy.
CyberVaar
Where to watch? Voot Select
Release date: June 10
Director Ankush Bhatt had made a film called Bhindi Baazaar Inc in 2011, which, though interesting, found few takers.
His subsequent film Mumbai Mirror could not grab eyeballs either.
Now, he returns with CyberVaar which, as the name suggests, is about cyber crime.
She Season 2
Wehre to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 17
Aaditi Pohankar returns in the second season of the cop drama, She.
After swearing allegiance to drug lord Nayak (Kishore Kumar G), she must either side with the police or with crime, while exploring her newfound sexual liberation.