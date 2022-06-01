OTT Releases COMING UP in June

It is going to be an exciting month on the OTT platform in June, as there is a lot of variety in store.

Joginder Tuteja lists the Web series and films coming up.

Aashram Season 3

Where to watch? MX Player

Release date: June 3

One of the most watched Web series ever in India, Aashram has seen two blockbuster seasons already.

Director Prakash Jha's dramatic outing is, in fact, responsible for reviving Bobby Deol's career.

The duo return with the third season, and Esha Gupta joins in the proceedings to bring in the oomph factor.

Jungle Cry

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Release date: June 3

Bobby Deol's cousin Abhay Deol has a release on the same Friday.

He will be seen in the film, Jungle Cry, which revolves around rugby.

Though released in US theatres already, in India, it will arrive straight on OTT.

An Indo-Western production, the film is directed by Sagar Ballary of Bheja Fry fame.

Miss Marvel

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: June 8

Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an avid gamer and Captain Marvel fan, gets superpowers!

Khan is Marvel's first Muslim superhero character.

Farhan Akhtar puts in an appearance.

Code M Season 2

Where to watch? Voot Select

Release date: June 9

When the first season of THE Jennifer Winget-starrer Code M had arrived, it had made quite an impression.

The Web series, co-starring Tanuj Virwani, was received well by the audience and will now see a second season.

This time, the plot is much more complicated, sinister and dark.

The Broken News

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: June 10

Back in time, Ram Gopal Varma had made a film called Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Sudeep, which dealt with ethics in the media.

Now, Director Vinay Vaikul (Aranyak, Mission Over Mars, The Test Case) gives The Broken News, which deals with a similar subject.

What makes the Web series special is Sonali Bendre's return in front of the camera along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Ardh

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: June 10

Over the decades, Rajpal Yadav has acted in countless films and played a variety of characters.

Ardh sees him play a struggling actor who also transforms himself into a transgender to make ends meet.

The film, co-starring Rubina Dilaik, has satire, drama and tragedy.

CyberVaar

Where to watch? Voot Select

Release date: June 10

IMAGE: Sanya Irani and Mohit Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Malik/Instagram

Director Ankush Bhatt had made a film called Bhindi Baazaar Inc in 2011, which, though interesting, found few takers.

His subsequent film Mumbai Mirror could not grab eyeballs either.

Now, he returns with CyberVaar which, as the name suggests, is about cyber crime.

She Season 2

Wehre to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 17

Aaditi Pohankar returns in the second season of the cop drama, She.

After swearing allegiance to drug lord Nayak (Kishore Kumar G), she must either side with the police or with crime, while exploring her newfound sexual liberation.