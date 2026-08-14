OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Aakhri Sawwal

Sizzling Kriti, Sanghi Sanju and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists the OTT releases, coming up.

Key Points Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata and Aakhri Sawwal arrive for the Independence Day weekend.

My Brilliant Career, Minions and Monsters and In The Grey offer international content.

For horror fans, catch Aroopi on Prime Video.

Hindi releases coming up

Cocktail 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The spiritual sequel to Cocktail recycles its 'two girls, one guy frolicking in a foreign location' formula to showcase Shahid Kapoor sandwiched between his comfort zone with Rashmika Mandanna and attraction to her smokin' hot gal pal Kriti Sanon.

Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

The courage shown by the city's nurses during Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks find a cinematic expression in the Kangana Ranaut led Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Aakhri Sawwal

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: Hindi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ideology is looked through a favoured prism in the student-professor debate drama.

Jumper

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

An astute cable guy turns investigator for a missing MLA in the Vijay Raaz starter previously titled Johnny Jumper.

108 Base Hospital, Uri

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The life of army doctors working in a conflict torn region while battling their own problems forms the focus of the drama series.

The Traitors Season 2

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

21 celebrity contestants, including the likes of Dalip Tahil, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui, Prish, Chef Ranveer Brar, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri plot against each other to survive and subject others to betrayal and weekly elimination in the Karan Johar hosted second season.

International fare

My Brilliant Career

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the six-part adaptation of Australian writer Miles Franklin's 1900s era novel, a young woman hailing from a conservative background dares to defy social expectations and dream of becoming a writer.

Minions and Monsters

Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video

Language: English

Minions turn movie makers at the helm of a monster project until saving the world beckons in their fun-filled ode to old Hollywood.

In The Grey

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

A debt recovery specialist and her pair of brawny faithfuls endeavour to get back a billion dollars from a deadly dictator in Guy Ritchie's breezy new slice-of-crime and action.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Korean

Weak Class Hero's Park Ji-hoon enlists in the army and discovers his superpower to cook a storm over a series of challenges in his latest K-drama.

Wrangler

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Korean

Tensions arise after a dog trainer is forced to confront her sister's return following her release from prison.

Regional Language Offerings

Part Timers

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Two very different women, living as roommates, share a roof and the common goal of setting up a startup.

Aroopi

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Accidentally set free, a terrifying spirit unleashes her vengeful wrath on the heir of an ancestral estate in the horror-packed Aroopi.