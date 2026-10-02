OTT Releases This Week: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, #Love, Sardar 2

This week's OTT releases feature a diverse range of content, including the Malayalam rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and the spy thriller Sardar 2 alongside international offerings like East of Eden and Death of a Unicorn.

Key Points Jio Hotstar features Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, exploring a May-December romance, and the Hindi anthology Bombay Stories.

Netflix offers a variety of content, including the Tamil series #Love, the Telugu Romanchakam, the Hindi Ohh My Dog, and the English East of Eden and Lego One Piece.

Amazon Prime Video brings the Tamil spy thriller Sardar 2, the Hindi Dupahiya Season 2, and English films Death of a Unicorn, The Death of Robin Hood.

May-December romance, ageing Robin Hood, Lego Luffy, love in the digital age and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for us.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Close on the heels of Vishwanath & Sons follows the rom-com blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit where again Mamitha Baiju's character falls for an older guy, played by Nivin Pauly.

#Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

In the Balaji Mohan-directed OTT series, a dating app founder and her rival accept a dare against a 60-day challenge over that crazy little thing called #Love.

Romanchakam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

It's time for another Gen Z story with one more dating startup creator, who falls for an online romance until things take a chaotic turn and the object of his affection ghosts him.

Sardar 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Doubling up as both a sequel and prequel to the 2022 hit, Sardar 2 stars Karthi reprising his role as the titular spy doing all he can to save the day from national, international threats.

Pooja Meri Jaan

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi flex their dramatic chops wherein one is blamed for the death of their boyfriend, compelling a common lawyer friend to intervene in director Navjot Gulati's crime thriller.

Ohh My Dog

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Check out the heartwarming Ohh My Dog, which links two parallel tales of teenaged men and their four-legged best friends in the most endearing fashion.

Bombay Stories

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto's novel, the anthology chronicles the lives and loneliness of sex workers through the prism of desire and crime.

Dupahiya Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

It's time to return to Dhadakpur and its colourful inhabitants in a witty new season of Dupahiya, which ensues in much chaos, following the installation of a mobile tower in the village.

East of Eden

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

John Steinbeck's acclaimed 1952 novel gets the Netflix treatment for a seven-part series about generational trauma, daddy issues, sibling rivalry and Florence Pugh, in a nasty anti-heroine avatar. Did you know it's adapted by Zoe Kazan whose grandfather Elia Kazan was at the helm of its 1955 version, starring James Dean?

Death of a Unicorn

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

What if you bumped off the all-healing unicorn your boss is hoping to exploit while out looking for him during a weekend getaway with your daughter? Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega find out the hard way in Death of a Unicorn.

The Death of Robin Hood

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A far cry from the swashbuckling Prince of Thieves as we know him, it is Hugh Jackman's imagery as an aged, contemplative outlaw, taking refuge inside a monastery during a self-imposed exile that forms the crux of the melancholic drama.

Forbidden Fruits

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Four women -- Apple, Cherry, Fig and Pumpkin -- working at a chic clothing store engage in witchcraft during after work hours to uphold their performative sisterhood.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese

The craze for Demon Slayer is to be seen to believe among its massive fanbase. After a long wait, the hugely popular anime's blockbuster movie centred around its hero Tanjiro Kamado and the demon slaying organisation he's part of drops on OTT.

Lego One Piece

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Monkey D Luffy and his adventurous sails along with his famous crew go the Lego way in a two-part special.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff