OTT Releases This Week: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, #Love, Sardar 2

This week's OTT releases feature a diverse range of content, including the Malayalam rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and the spy thriller Sardar 2 alongside international offerings like East of Eden and Death of a Unicorn.
Key Points
- Jio Hotstar features Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, exploring a May-December romance, and the Hindi anthology Bombay Stories.
- Netflix offers a variety of content, including the Tamil series #Love, the Telugu Romanchakam, the Hindi Ohh My Dog, and the English East of Eden and Lego One Piece.
- Amazon Prime Video brings the Tamil spy thriller Sardar 2, the Hindi Dupahiya Season 2, and English films Death of a Unicorn, The Death of Robin Hood.
May-December romance, ageing Robin Hood, Lego Luffy, love in the digital age and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for us.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Close on the heels of Vishwanath & Sons follows the rom-com blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit where again Mamitha Baiju's character falls for an older guy, played by Nivin Pauly.
#Love
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil
In the Balaji Mohan-directed OTT series, a dating app founder and her rival accept a dare against a 60-day challenge over that crazy little thing called #Love.
Romanchakam
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu
It's time for another Gen Z story with one more dating startup creator, who falls for an online romance until things take a chaotic turn and the object of his affection ghosts him.
Sardar 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Doubling up as both a sequel and prequel to the 2022 hit, Sardar 2 stars Karthi reprising his role as the titular spy doing all he can to save the day from national, international threats.
Pooja Meri Jaan
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi flex their dramatic chops wherein one is blamed for the death of their boyfriend, compelling a common lawyer friend to intervene in director Navjot Gulati's crime thriller.
Ohh My Dog
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Check out the heartwarming Ohh My Dog, which links two parallel tales of teenaged men and their four-legged best friends in the most endearing fashion.
Bombay Stories
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto's novel, the anthology chronicles the lives and loneliness of sex workers through the prism of desire and crime.
Dupahiya Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
It's time to return to Dhadakpur and its colourful inhabitants in a witty new season of Dupahiya, which ensues in much chaos, following the installation of a mobile tower in the village.
East of Eden
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
John Steinbeck's acclaimed 1952 novel gets the Netflix treatment for a seven-part series about generational trauma, daddy issues, sibling rivalry and Florence Pugh, in a nasty anti-heroine avatar. Did you know it's adapted by Zoe Kazan whose grandfather Elia Kazan was at the helm of its 1955 version, starring James Dean?
Death of a Unicorn
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
What if you bumped off the all-healing unicorn your boss is hoping to exploit while out looking for him during a weekend getaway with your daughter? Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega find out the hard way in Death of a Unicorn.
The Death of Robin Hood
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A far cry from the swashbuckling Prince of Thieves as we know him, it is Hugh Jackman's imagery as an aged, contemplative outlaw, taking refuge inside a monastery during a self-imposed exile that forms the crux of the melancholic drama.
Forbidden Fruits
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Four women -- Apple, Cherry, Fig and Pumpkin -- working at a chic clothing store engage in witchcraft during after work hours to uphold their performative sisterhood.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese
The craze for Demon Slayer is to be seen to believe among its massive fanbase. After a long wait, the hugely popular anime's blockbuster movie centred around its hero Tanjiro Kamado and the demon slaying organisation he's part of drops on OTT.
Lego One Piece
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Monkey D Luffy and his adventurous sails along with his famous crew go the Lego way in a two-part special.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff