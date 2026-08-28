OTT Releases: Alpha, Bandar, I, Nobody

Enjoy Alia-Sharvari's fighter fervour, back to back Bobby Deol and tons more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Key Points Bobby Deol has a double bill this week, with Alpha and Bandar.

Much varitey in southern cinema with I, Nobody, Newton's 3rd Law and Anbe Diana.

Enjoy Korean drama with Moustrap and Four Hands, Two Sonatas.

Bollywood Masala

Alpha

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari play estranged sisters kicking ass in a bid to foil officer gone rogue Bobby Deol's evil plans as part of their entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

Bandar

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

The Bobby Deol double bill continues in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar where he plays a has-been television actor accused of sexual assault and the toll prison politics takes on his life.

The Great Grand Superhero

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

What can you expect in a movie where a boy and his superhero granddad encounter aliens? A whole lot of feel-good fun!

Babita Singh Reporting

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A riveting Nimisha Sajayan essays a people-pleasing policewoman determined to find the truth behind her school friend's sudden death while attending a family function in her hometown in and as Babita Singh Reporting.

International Fare

Michael

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson uses his uncanny resemblance to his uncle to step into the pop legend's shoes and chronicle his extraordinary early success and estranged equation with his father.

Mousetrap

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

An adaptation of webtoon Field Mouse, the 10-part series chronicles the curious case of an author's identity theft prompting him to team up with a private detective and retrieve it all back.

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Bromance, brilliance it's all there in the clash of piano prodigies at an elite school in the new K-drama starring Sweet Home's Song Kang and Reborn Rookie's Lee Jun Young.

The Early Spring

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Mandarin

A job at a cut-throat advertising agency introduces a new recruit to her demanding boss and a workplace romance follows until they go their separate ways only to reunite after half a decade.

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Mandarin

When magical powers are bestowed upon a pair of bear brothers and a logger by a mythical monster, they must do all they can to save the world from crisis.

The Whisper Man

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Alex North's novel of the same name, The Whisper Man -- starring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott -- alludes to a convicted serial killer whose mention crops up when a retired detective's grandson goes missing and his widowed son seeks his help.

The Secret Woman

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Danish

What if you learned you belong to a wealthy family that runs a shipping empire but have no memory why you left? A woman suffering from amnesia returns home to find out.

Barreda

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish

Director Daniela Goggi's biographical drama examines the real-life story of Argentine dentist Ricardo Barreda sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, daughters and mother-in-law in 1992.

Regional Must Watch

I, Nobody

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Prithviraj shows off his acting chops as a middle-class man accused of a multi-crore bank heist, which makes him the target of cops and crooks in I, Nobody.

Anbe Diana

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

A breezy confection built around a traditional Tamilian boy and Anglo-Indian girl's romance.

Part Timers

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Two very different women, living as roommates, share a roof and the common goal of setting up a startup in the OTT series.

Newton's 3rd Law

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

To every action there is an equal and opposite reaction -- Newton's third law becomes the basis for a cop's investigation of deaths that took place in 1999 in the neo-noir thriller.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff