OTT Releases: Alpha, Bandar, I, Nobody

Enjoy Alia-Sharvari's fighter fervour, back to back Bobby Deol and tons more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Key Points
- Bobby Deol has a double bill this week, with Alpha and Bandar.
- Much varitey in southern cinema with I, Nobody, Newton's 3rd Law and Anbe Diana.
- Enjoy Korean drama with Moustrap and Four Hands, Two Sonatas.
Bollywood Masala
Alpha
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari play estranged sisters kicking ass in a bid to foil officer gone rogue Bobby Deol's evil plans as part of their entry into the YRF Spy Universe.
Bandar
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
The Bobby Deol double bill continues in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar where he plays a has-been television actor accused of sexual assault and the toll prison politics takes on his life.
The Great Grand Superhero
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
What can you expect in a movie where a boy and his superhero granddad encounter aliens? A whole lot of feel-good fun!
Babita Singh Reporting
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: Hindi
A riveting Nimisha Sajayan essays a people-pleasing policewoman determined to find the truth behind her school friend's sudden death while attending a family function in her hometown in and as Babita Singh Reporting.
International Fare
Michael
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson uses his uncanny resemblance to his uncle to step into the pop legend's shoes and chronicle his extraordinary early success and estranged equation with his father.
Mousetrap
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
An adaptation of webtoon Field Mouse, the 10-part series chronicles the curious case of an author's identity theft prompting him to team up with a private detective and retrieve it all back.
Four Hands, Two Sonatas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
Bromance, brilliance it's all there in the clash of piano prodigies at an elite school in the new K-drama starring Sweet Home's Song Kang and Reborn Rookie's Lee Jun Young.
The Early Spring
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Mandarin
A job at a cut-throat advertising agency introduces a new recruit to her demanding boss and a workplace romance follows until they go their separate ways only to reunite after half a decade.
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: Mandarin
When magical powers are bestowed upon a pair of bear brothers and a logger by a mythical monster, they must do all they can to save the world from crisis.
The Whisper Man
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Alex North's novel of the same name, The Whisper Man -- starring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott -- alludes to a convicted serial killer whose mention crops up when a retired detective's grandson goes missing and his widowed son seeks his help.
The Secret Woman
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Danish
What if you learned you belong to a wealthy family that runs a shipping empire but have no memory why you left? A woman suffering from amnesia returns home to find out.
Barreda
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Spanish
Director Daniela Goggi's biographical drama examines the real-life story of Argentine dentist Ricardo Barreda sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, daughters and mother-in-law in 1992.
Regional Must Watch
I, Nobody
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Prithviraj shows off his acting chops as a middle-class man accused of a multi-crore bank heist, which makes him the target of cops and crooks in I, Nobody.
Anbe Diana
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil
A breezy confection built around a traditional Tamilian boy and Anglo-Indian girl's romance.
Part Timers
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Telugu
Two very different women, living as roommates, share a roof and the common goal of setting up a startup in the OTT series.
Newton's 3rd Law
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu
To every action there is an equal and opposite reaction -- Newton's third law becomes the basis for a cop's investigation of deaths that took place in 1999 in the neo-noir thriller.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff