The latest movies and series hitting OTT platforms this week.

Key Points Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is now streaming on Netflix.

Marvel's Spiderman Brand New Day and DC's Supergirl are available for superhero fans on Netflix and Jio Hotstar respectively.

New series like Blade Runner 2099 (Amazon Prime Video) and Dig (Jio Hotstar) offer sci-fi and comedy genres.

Indian language releases include Hanuman Ansh (SonyLIV), Delhi 2021 (Z5), Dhai Chaal (Jio Hotstar), Octopus (Z5), Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No: 47 (Netflix), and Sathyameva (Z5).

Ajay Devgn's furious foresight, Bollywood's unexpected superhit of the year, superheroes of Marvel and DC worlds and lots more to binge on OTT this week.

Hindi and Regional Language Highlights

Drishyam: The Conclusion

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Expert at handling scrutiny by now, Ajay Devgn's family man uses his sharp acumen to trick shrewd cops for the third and final part of Drishyam, which follows its own course and doesn't take inspiration from its erstwhile Malayalam source starring Mohanlal.

Hanuman Ansh

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Director Vishal Chaturvedi's surprise hit tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba as a young boy whose pursuit of god leads to his spiritual transformation.

Delhi 2021

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

The likes of Richa Chaddha and Sonali Kulkarni headline this pandemic drama and the pandemonium that erupted in people's lives during the coronavirus era.

Dhai Chaal

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A young man navigates the topsy-turvy world of student politics in Dhai Chaal's drama series.

Octopus

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

A newly wed woman's mysterious disappearance prompts investigation and suspicion in the seven-part suspenseful series.

Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No: 47

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Venkatesh leads the plot of a struggling family man's lottery win attracting unwanted attention from both gangsters and police.

Sathyameva

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

Six episodes of courtroom drama involving a lawyer determined to clear his conscience by helping out a dying man and his wish to find his daughter who has been missing for twenty years.

English Language and International Releases

Way of the Warrior Kid

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A teenager's struggles with bullies and school prompt his Navy SEAL uncle to teach him the ropes of survival and strength in this adaptation based on Jocko Willink's book of the same name.

Spiderman Brand New Day

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Peter Parker faces challenges on the personal front as well as a superhero in Tom Holland's seventh time wearing the Spidey's suit for the well-received MCU vehicle.

Supergirl

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Superman's cousin Kara fights her inner demons as well as interplanetary in DC superhero universe while on a mission to find an antidote for her poisoned dog Krypto.

The Mosquito Bowl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on a true story, The Mosquito Bowl alludes to the football game played between two marine regiments following the Pearl Harbour attack against the backdrop of World War II.

Blade Runner 2099

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

An eight-episode series designed as a sequel to Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 wherein a humanoid at the end of her game and a masquerading replicant team up to dig deep into a futuristic Los Angeles conspiracy.

Dig

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

For archaeologists at an an excavation site in Greece make discoveries and decisions ensuing in much chaos and conspiracy as part of the ten-part comedy series led by Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie.

Clashing Through the Snow

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Cutthroat rivalry between co-workers takes the face of romance as they rush to outdo each other for professional reasons while forced to share a rental car after a snowstorm grounds all flights.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff