Oscars: Robert Downey Jr Thanks His 'Terrible Childhood'

IMAGE: Robert Downey Jr poses with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Robert Downey Jr bagged his first ever Oscar award for his performance in the biopic drama film, Oppenheimer.

He won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category, winning over Sterling K Brown for American Fiction, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

'I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,' Robert said in his acceptance speech.

'I'd like to thank my veterinarian -- I meant wife -- Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life.'

He also thanked Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan.

'Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure the she wrapped -- surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time,' he said. 'Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon ... it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important.'

Downey Jr also thanked his stylist and his entertainment lawyer, and closed with a shout-out to his children, Avri, Exton and Indio.

IMAGE: Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer bagged 13 nominations and won seven, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director award.

Earlier, Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor award at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.