Oscars 2026: Zoe Saldana Looks Wow On The Red Carpet

Hollywood's A-listers added glamour and style on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Key Points The 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

Hollywood looked glamourous on the red carpet.

Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and Nicole Kidman arrive on the red carpet.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Zoe Saldana picks a Cartier neck piece to make a statement at the Oscars.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Anne Hathaway wears a strapless Valentino gown.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor for his work in One Battle After Another.

He won our readers' hearts but unfortunately, not the award.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

It was Michael B Jordan, in fact, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the horror musical, Sinners.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

One of Hollywood's most endearing couples, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Teyana Taylor was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her performance in One Battle After Another but she lost out to Amy Madigan (Weapons).

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Emma Stone sure looks very different from her Oscar-nominated role in Bugonia.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman / Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Elle Fanning was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her touching film, Sentimental Value, which, in fact, won the Best International Feature.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Say hello to Nicole Kidman.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, who welcomed their baby daughter last October, make a rare public appearance together.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi (for Frankenstein) greets Will Arnett on the red carpet.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the Oscars after 11 years -- her last appearance was in 2015! -- in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Timothee Chalamet may have lost out on the Oscars, perhaps due to his controversial views on ballet and the opera, but fans stick by him.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Adrien Brody, at the Oscars.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Forty years after we fell in love with Aliens, Sigourney Weaver got everyone nostalgic when she said a popular dialogue from the film.

While presenting the award for Best Product Design and Best Visual Effects with Pedro Pascal, who co-stars in her new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Sigourney spotted Grogu sitting next to Kate Hudson, and said, 'Get away from him, you b****.

The line came right from her character Ripley in Aliens, and Pascal said 'Good character callback...'

And no, Kate Hudson didn't mind!

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Here she is, sharing a cute moment with her mum, Goldie Hawn.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff