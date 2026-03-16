Oscars 2026: Zoe Saldana Looks Wow On The Red Carpet

Hollywood's A-listers added glamour and style on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Key Points
- The 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.
- Hollywood looked glamourous on the red carpet.
- Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and Nicole Kidman arrive on the red carpet.
Zoe Saldana picks a Cartier neck piece to make a statement at the Oscars.
Anne Hathaway wears a strapless Valentino gown.
Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor for his work in One Battle After Another.
He won our readers' hearts but unfortunately, not the award.
It was Michael B Jordan, in fact, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the horror musical, Sinners.
One of Hollywood's most endearing couples, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
Teyana Taylor was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her performance in One Battle After Another but she lost out to Amy Madigan (Weapons).
Emma Stone sure looks very different from her Oscar-nominated role in Bugonia.
Elle Fanning was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her touching film, Sentimental Value, which, in fact, won the Best International Feature.
Say hello to Nicole Kidman.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, who welcomed their baby daughter last October, make a rare public appearance together.
Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi (for Frankenstein) greets Will Arnett on the red carpet.
Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the Oscars after 11 years -- her last appearance was in 2015! -- in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.
Timothee Chalamet may have lost out on the Oscars, perhaps due to his controversial views on ballet and the opera, but fans stick by him.
Adrien Brody, at the Oscars.
Forty years after we fell in love with Aliens, Sigourney Weaver got everyone nostalgic when she said a popular dialogue from the film.
While presenting the award for Best Product Design and Best Visual Effects with Pedro Pascal, who co-stars in her new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Sigourney spotted Grogu sitting next to Kate Hudson, and said, 'Get away from him, you b****.
The line came right from her character Ripley in Aliens, and Pascal said 'Good character callback...'
And no, Kate Hudson didn't mind!
Here she is, sharing a cute moment with her mum, Goldie Hawn.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff