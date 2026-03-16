HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Oscars 2026: Zoe Saldana Looks Wow On The Red Carpet

Oscars 2026: Zoe Saldana Looks Wow On The Red Carpet

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 16, 2026 10:23 IST

x

Hollywood's A-listers added glamour and style on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Key Points

  • The 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.
  • Hollywood looked glamourous on the red carpet.
  • Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and Nicole Kidman arrive on the red carpet.

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Zoe Saldana picks a Cartier neck piece to make a statement at the Oscars.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Anne Hathaway wears a strapless Valentino gown.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor for his work in One Battle After Another

He won our readers' hearts but unfortunately, not the award.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

It was Michael B Jordan, in fact, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the horror musical, Sinners.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

One of Hollywood's most endearing couples, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Teyana Taylor was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her performance in One Battle After Another but she lost out to Amy Madigan (Weapons).

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Emma Stone sure looks very different from her Oscar-nominated role in Bugonia.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Caroline Brehman / Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Elle Fanning was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her touching film, Sentimental Value, which, in fact, won the Best International Feature.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Say hello to Nicole Kidman.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, who welcomed their baby daughter last October, make a rare public appearance together.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi (for Frankenstein) greets Will Arnett on the red carpet.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the Oscars after 11 years -- her last appearance was in 2015! -- in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Timothee Chalamet may have lost out on the Oscars, perhaps due to his controversial views on ballet and the opera, but fans stick by him.

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Adrien Brody, at the Oscars.

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Forty years after we fell in love with AliensSigourney Weaver got everyone nostalgic when she said a popular dialogue from the film.

While presenting the award for Best Product Design and Best Visual Effects with Pedro Pascal, who co-stars in her new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Sigourney spotted Grogu sitting next to Kate Hudson, and said, 'Get away from him, you b****.

The line came right from her character Ripley in Aliens, and Pascal said 'Good character callback...'

And no, Kate Hudson didn't mind!

 

Oscars Red Carpet

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ Reuters

Here she is, sharing a cute moment with her mum, Goldie Hawn.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic
Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley, Michael Jordan Win
Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley, Michael Jordan Win
What Makes One Battle After Another Stunning
What Makes One Battle After Another Stunning
Sentimental Value Is Moving Family Portrait
Sentimental Value Is Moving Family Portrait
Emma Stone's Oscar-Worthy Turn In Bugonia
Emma Stone's Oscar-Worthy Turn In Bugonia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Drone Strike Triggers Huge Fire at Fujairah Oil Hub0:58

Drone Strike Triggers Huge Fire at Fujairah Oil Hub

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit Kufri in Shimla as tourists thrilled during their vacation3:37

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit Kufri in Shimla as...

Israeli Forces Blow Up Palestinian Prisoner's House Moments After Family Leaves0:48

Israeli Forces Blow Up Palestinian Prisoner's House...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO