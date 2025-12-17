Oscars 2026: The Films Homebound Is Competing With

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound has been shortlisted and moved to the next round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, to be held on March 16.

Here's a quick look at the 14 films Homebound is competing with for a spot in the top five nominations.

Belen, Argentina

Dolores Fonzi acts and directs this film based on true events of a court case that contributed towards Argentina's legalisation of abortion in 2020.

The Secret Agent, Brazil

After winning the Best Actor award for Wagner Moura and the Best Director award for Kleber Mendonça Filho at the Cannes film festival, The Secret Agent eyes the Oscars.

The story revolves around a former teacher, Marcelo, and his son fleeing persecution during Brazil's 1977 military dictatorship.

It Was Just an Accident, France

The winner of this year's Palme d'Or at Cannes, It Was Just An Accident is directed by Iranian Director Jafar Panahi.

The thriller is about former political prisoners who debate revenge after capturing a man they believe tortured them.

Sound of Falling, Germany

Mascha Schilinski weaves together the stories, secrets and trauma of four generations of women on a remote German farm.

The President's Cake, Iraq

Set in the 1990s, when Saddam Hussein was Iraq's President, a schoolgirl is assigned a seemingly simple task of bringing ingredients for a birthday cake to honour the country's ruler. But this becomes a difficult journey in times of scarcity, and fear.

Kokuho, Japan

In post-war Japan, a boy from a yakuza family becomes a legendary kabuki actor through intense dedication and sacrifice, becoming a Kokuho or 'national treasure'.

All That's Left of You, Jordan

Director Cherien Dabis makes an epic, inter-generational saga that explores the lives of a Palestinian family, since the creation of Israel and the Nakba event that forced the original inhabitants of the land to become refugees in their own country. Read more about the film here.

Sentimental Value, Norway

A filmmaker tries to reconnect with his estranged daughters by casting them in a personal comeback movie, forcing the family to confront their trauma.

Palestine 36, Palestine

Annemarie Jacir captures the years between 1936 and 1939, during the Arab Revolt against British colonial rule.

No Other Choice, South Korea

Squid Game's Lee Byung Hun stars in Korean master Park Chan-wook's hilarious and at times, shocking satire. Read more about the film here.

Sirat, Spain

A Spanish father-son duo search for their missing daughter/sister in a Moroccan desert in this film with a tragic ending.

Late Shift, Switzerland

A dedicated nurse faces constant pressure as she navigates through an intense, chaotic night shift.

Left-Handed Girl, Taiwan

A single mother and her two daughters try to build a new life by opening a noodle stall in a night market, and try to overcome their financial struggles and traditional beliefs.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Tunisian Director Kaouther Ben Hania narrates a true story, a day and night in the life of a six-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza, trapped in a family car which is being attacked by Israeli tanks and snipers. Click here to read more.

