Oscar-Nominated Movies Rule OTT

Women power, rebellious love, shady godmen, love triangles and more on OTT. Sukanya Verma lists everything coming up on OTT this week.

Anora

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream/Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Hot contender at this year's Oscars and recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sean Baker's Anora revolves around a 20-something stripper in Brooklyn as she embarks on a wild fairy tale with the son of a super wealthy oligarch who'll stop at nothing to end their liaison.

Nickel Boys

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Nominated for two Oscars (Best Film and Adapted Screenplay), The Nickel Boys is based on Colson Whitehead's novel and revolves around the experiences of two African-American boys at an abusive reform school in 1960s Florida.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Three decades after the first one came out, Tim Burton's gothic, ghostly sequel reunites Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder for a wacky, nostalgic ride.

Dabba Cartel

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The lives of five women running a sneaky tiffin service boasting of a mysterious ingredient and an investigation concerning a pharmaceutical company's shady practices collide in the seven-part series led by power-packed performances from Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali Anand.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A tech tycoon's kidnapping prompts a cop to partner with her talented ex on the case, much to his wife's irritation and she insists on tagging along in Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary's action comedy triangle.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A quartet from a suburban gardening club becomes engulfed in a murder scandal in an unlikely turn of events, stirring the peace of a posh neighbourhood.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Bobby Deol slips back into Baba Nirala's sinister skin to portray the crooked godman in one of his most acclaimed portrayals in recent years.

Suits LA

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A spin-off of the eponymous legal drama delves into the challenges a firm and its attorneys encounter in the ongoing Web series.

Ziddi Girls

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Inspired by Delhi's girls-only college Miranda House's Pinjra Tod movement, Shonali Bose's fictionalised OTT series captures the friendship and feminism of five besties.

Dalah Death and the Flowers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

When a high profile wedding becomes a venue of crime, a florist kickstarts her own personal investigation to figure the culprit, only to come across dark secrets while holding back her own.

The Wasp

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Two friends get together after a considerable gap but the meeting takes a shocking turn when one of them proposes a murderous deal in this psychological thriller.

Running Point

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Rom-com queen Kate Hudson stars as a party animal-turned-lady boss off to prove her worth when put in charge of her family's pro basketball team in the brand new Netflix comedy series.

Nosferatu

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream/Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The epic attraction between a seductive vampire and the restless young woman he stalks in 19th century Germany comes alive in Robert Eggers' hypnotic reiteration of the gothic horror.

Buried Hearts

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of political slush funds, powerful men, their ambitions and greed come into play in the crafty new K-drama.

The Potato Lab

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A quirky romance teeming with potato-sized surprises blossoms when a loony lab researcher meets the dashing new director of the Potato Research Institute in the 12-part series.

Love Under Construction

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Building one's dream house from scratch can be trickier than one thought as its owner finds out to droll results in the new Malayalam Web series.

Dil Dosti Aur Dogs

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Man's four-legged best friend is at the heart of the four stories and the feel-good fervour it provides in Dil Dosti Aur Dogs.

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The well-received Tamil Web series created by Pushkar-Gayatri returns for a sensational second season against the festivities of Ashtakaali festival and a murder investigation.

Demon City

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

When his family is massacred by masked monsters leaving him to take the blame, an ex-hitman declares bloody revenge and unleashes hell on the 'demons' in the city.