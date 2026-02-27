Oscar Fever Kickstarts On OTT This Week

Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Bugonia

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Emma Stone shaves her head and scores her seventh Oscar nomination for Director Yorgos Lanthimos' remake of the wacky South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet, playing a pharma company CEO kidnapped by two men convinced she's an alien threat.

Accused

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

A reputed gynaecologist in the UK is investigated over her allegedly sexual predatory behaviour leading to tension on both professional as well as personal front when her wife develops trust issues. As if the premise is not intriguing enough, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta's casting as a queer couple has certainly caught everyone's attention.

One Battle After Another

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Master filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson delivers an action-packed adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, wherein a scruffy revolutionary must rescue his teenage daughter from the wrath of an old, hateful enemy. Oh, and also it has grabbed a good 13 Oscar nominations.

The Bluff

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels her inner action heroine yet again to slip in the role of a kickass 19th century pirate dedicated to protecting her people from harm's way in The Bluff.

Ikkis

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Director Sriram Raghavan tells the story of youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the sensitively treated biopic and anti-war tale.

Thadayam

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

A police procedural set in the late 1990s, Thadayam advances in the hot pursuit of a ritualistic killer.

Kshetrapati

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Kannada

What starts as a personal vendetta becomes a fight for justice against the corrupt system and towards the farmer's cause.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Dearest Gentle Readers, it's time to be transported in the world of regency era romances and discover the conclusion to Benedict and Sophie's love story in the second instalment of the fourth season.

The Gray House

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Backed by Robin Hood co-stars Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, The Gray House is a eight-part series concerning a quartet of courageous women working as spies in the time of the American Civil War.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Fans of King Kong and Godzilla have plenty to be thrilled about a bigger, bolder new season and its share of monsters and challenges.

Psycho Saiyaan

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A wild Madhya Pradesh story unfolds as action and romance after a Ujjain student falls head over heels in love with a woman only to find himself sucked deep into the savage world of gangsters and politicians.

Black Phone 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The telephonic nightmare continues over Ethan Hawke's devilish return as the Grabber in the Black Phone sequel.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Marathi

A well-meaning bunch of old students and teachers join forces to save a Marathi medium school from shutting down in the face of growing English education elitism.

Secret Stories: Roslin

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

A teenage girl suffers a series of bad dreams involving a green eyed stranger in the new psychological Web series high on eerie mystery and dark deceptions.

Photographs curated by Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff