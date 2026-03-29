Operation Sindoor: 'This Is Not Just A Film. It Is A Revelation'

: 'This Is Not Just A Film. It Is A Revelation'

'What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain.'

Key Points Vivek Agnihotri's new film, Operation Sindoor, focuses on India's surgical strike on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Agnihotri describes the film as a 'revelation' that demonstrates India's prowess in modern warfare.

The filmmaker claims extensive, ground-level research was conducted in collaboration with various wings of the Indian armed forces.

Vivek Agnihotri, who previously stirred controversy with The Kashmir Files, a film addressing the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, is now directing Operation Sindoor. This new project focuses on India's surgical strike on Pakistan, executed to avenge the Pahalgam carnage on April 22, 2025.

IMAGE: Vivek Agnihotri with Lieutenant General K J S 'Tiny' Dhillon (retd), author of the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri/Instagram

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Agnihotri stated, "This is not just a film. It is a revelation."

"With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare."

'What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling'

"We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain," Agnihotri added, highlighting the depth of the film's investigative process.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff