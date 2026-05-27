HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » 'Once A Heroine Is Past A Particular Age...'

'Once A Heroine Is Past A Particular Age...'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 09:39 IST

'...she has to graduate to mother's roles or quit.'

Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Key Points

  • Mouni Roy, who is only a year older than Varun Dhawan, has been cast as his mother in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
  • Waheeda Rehman says playing a mother role early in her career negatively impacted her heroine roles.
  • Waheedaji highlighted the industry norm where actresses are often relegated to mother roles or forced to quit once they reach a certain age, unlike in Hollywood.
 

Mouni Roy has become a target of an online debate after it came to light that she will apparently be playing Varun Dhawan's mother in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Mouni is only a year older than Varun in real life.

The queer casting has provoked a widespread backlash on social media, with many questioning the casting of female actors in prematurely aged roles.

Waheeda Rehman on Career Impact

Waheeda Rehaman and Jaya Bachchan in Phagun

IMAGE: Waheeda Rehaman and Jaya Bachchan in Phagun.

Waheeda Rehman tells Subhash K Jha, "I played mother to Jaya Bachchan in Phagun. It killed my career as a heroine. After that, I was offered mother roles to my contemporaries like Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. It's the norm in cinema everywhere.

"Look at Meryl Streep. She contemplates quitting every year when Hollywood quickly offers her another role. Sadly, in our industry, there's no such remedial procedure. Once a heroine is past a particular age, she has to graduate to mother's roles or quit."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

RELATED STORIES

10 David Dhawan Films To Watch
10 David Dhawan Films To Watch
David Dhawan:'This Could Be My Last Film'
David Dhawan:'This Could Be My Last Film'
Varun Gets Emotional At HJTIHH Launch And Kisses...
Varun Gets Emotional At HJTIHH Launch And Kisses...
Waheeda Rehman: The Understated Simple Beauty Of Waheeda
Varun-Salman Celebrate David Dhawan
Varun-Salman Celebrate David Dhawan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern Warning2:36

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern...

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into green oasis2:23

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into...

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal starts deportation drive3:37

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO