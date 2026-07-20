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Nushrratt Turns Heads At Awards Show

By REDIFF MOVIES July 20, 2026 16:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The third NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards saw a mix of glamour and talent on the red carpet.

Key Points

  • Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actor award for Web Original Film Critics award for Mrs.
  • R Madhavan and Nayanthara won the Regional awards for Test.
  • Shabana Azmi won the Best Actor award for Dabba Cartel.
 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha won the Best Actor, Web Original Film, award for her horror film Chhorii 2.

 

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, who played her sinister co-star, won the Best Actor in a Negative Role for the same film.

 

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah won the Best Actor, Critics award for her impactful performance in the crime series, Delhi Crime Season 3.

 

Rasika Dugal

Shefali's loyal protege in the series, Rasika Dugal won the the Best Supporting Actor award for the same series.

 

Priya Mani Raj

Priya Mani Raj won the Best Actor, Series, for the Tamil courtroom drama, The Good Wife.

 

Ila Arun

Ila Arun with Rajshri Ponnappa.

Ila Arun won the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film, for the murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

 

Gouri G Kishan

Gouri G Kishan won the Best Supporting Actor, Series (Regional) for the Tamil crime thriller Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor, Series, award for The Family Man Season 3.

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth won the Best Directors for the series.

 

Boman Irani

Boman Irani won the Best Actor, Web Original Film, for The Mehta Boys where he played a father trying to connect with his son. He also won the Best Director award for the film.

 

Sumanth Yarlagadda

Sumanth Yarlagaddawon the Best Actor (Regional) for the Telugu film Anaganaga. It also won the Best Web Original Film.

 

Sanju Sivram

Sanju Sivram won the Best Actor, Critics award, for the Malayalam comedy crime series The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gangs.

 

Darshana Rajendran

His co-star Darshana Rajendran won the Best Actor, Critics award for the same series.

 

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh won the Best Actor, Critics, for the show Suzhal Season 2.

 

Eeshaa Rebba

Eeshaa Rebba won the Best Actor, Critics award, for the Telugu romcom series 3 Roses, Season 2.

 

Pranitha Subhash

Pranita Subhash.

 

Shalini Panday

Shalini Panday.

 

Shraddha Das

Shraddha Das.

 

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey.

 

Shilpa Rao.

 

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu.

 

Ruhi Singh

Ruhi Singh.

 

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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