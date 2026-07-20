Nushrratt Turns Heads At Awards Show

The third NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards saw a mix of glamour and talent on the red carpet.

Key Points Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actor award for Web Original Film Critics award for Mrs.

R Madhavan and Nayanthara won the Regional awards for Test.

Shabana Azmi won the Best Actor award for Dabba Cartel.

Nushrratt Bharuccha won the Best Actor, Web Original Film, award for her horror film Chhorii 2.

Soha Ali Khan, who played her sinister co-star, won the Best Actor in a Negative Role for the same film.

Shefali Shah won the Best Actor, Critics award for her impactful performance in the crime series, Delhi Crime Season 3.

Shefali's loyal protege in the series, Rasika Dugal won the the Best Supporting Actor award for the same series.

Priya Mani Raj won the Best Actor, Series, for the Tamil courtroom drama, The Good Wife.

Ila Arun with Rajshri Ponnappa.

Ila Arun won the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film, for the murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

Gouri G Kishan won the Best Supporting Actor, Series (Regional) for the Tamil crime thriller Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor, Series, award for The Family Man Season 3.

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth won the Best Directors for the series.

Boman Irani won the Best Actor, Web Original Film, for The Mehta Boys where he played a father trying to connect with his son. He also won the Best Director award for the film.

Sumanth Yarlagaddawon the Best Actor (Regional) for the Telugu film Anaganaga. It also won the Best Web Original Film.

Sanju Sivram won the Best Actor, Critics award, for the Malayalam comedy crime series The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gangs.

His co-star Darshana Rajendran won the Best Actor, Critics award for the same series.

Aishwarya Rajesh won the Best Actor, Critics, for the show Suzhal Season 2.

Eeshaa Rebba won the Best Actor, Critics award, for the Telugu romcom series 3 Roses, Season 2.

Pranita Subhash.

Shalini Panday.

Shraddha Das.

Poonam Pandey.

Shilpa Rao.

Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Ruhi Singh.

Karan Wahi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff