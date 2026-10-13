Nushrratt Shares Update Of Her Spine Injury

Nushrratt Bharuccha, currently recuperating from a serious spinal injury, found a moment of joy and inspiration watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Gerua from her hospital bed.

IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale; Nushrratt Bharuccha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Key Points Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently recovering from a spinal injury sustained during a workcation in Bali, which necessitated an air ambulance transfer to Mumbai.

The actress shared an Instagram story from her hospital bed, showing her watching the song Geruamfeaturing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Nushrratt expressed optimism about her recovery, captioning her story with a message of hope: 'Things get better... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha may be confined to a hospital bed while recovering from a spinal injury, but Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have found a way to bring a smile to her face.

The actress recently shared an Instagram story of herself watching the duo's song Gerua from Dilwale, offering a glimpse of her recovery and her ever-lively fan spirit. While she has been sharing regular updates about her hospital stay, often accompanied by philosophical musings, this is the first time she has offered such a visual glimpse of her recuperation.

A Moment of Joy Amidst Recovery

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Story From Hospital. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt's latest Instagram story begins with the camera focused on the television in her hospital room, where the song Gerua, picturised on SRK and Kajol in the 2015 film Dilwale, is playing.

The camera then pans to her sitting comfortably on her hospital bed, watching the song with a big smile as the medical staff is feeding her.

The actress captioned her story, 'And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly...'

Yes, Nushrratt, things will definitely get better.

Details of the Injury and Career Highlights

Nushrratt suffered a spinal injury in an accident while on a workcation in Bali. Her condition was serious enough for her to be flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance, where she is undergoing treatment for her injury.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff