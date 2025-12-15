HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nushrratt Looks Stunning In Silver

December 15, 2025 15:23 IST

There was a lot of glamour and fashion at the Mini convertible car launch party, in collaboration with Esquire India magazine, at Mumbai's Four Seasons Hotel.

Scroll down to see some terrific red carpet styles.

Mouni Roy goes pink!

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha chains in her bling.

 

Shriya Saran.

 

Pragya Jaiswal.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Sara Jane Dias.

 

It's a busy night for Rakul Singh, seen here with husband Jackky Bhagnani, as she attended another red carpet do as well.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Roshni Walia.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Avantika Dassani.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Ankita Konwar.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Giorgia Andriani.

 

Natasa Stankovic.

 

Tisca Chopra.

 

Pulkit Samrat.

 

Lauren Gottlieb.

 

Ahsaas Channa.

 

Barkha Singh.

 

Zahrah Khan.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Rohit Saraf.

 

Taha Shah Badussha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

