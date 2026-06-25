Nushrratt, Huma Win Big At Awards Night

There are star revelations, and many more awards handed out.

Here's a look at some of the winners of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2026.

Key Points Huma Qureshi won the Charismatic Performer Of The Year.

Vaani Kapoor won the Most Loved Youth Idol Of The Year.

Akshay Kumar won the Most Stylish All-Rounder Mega Star Of The Year.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Groundbreaking Star of the Year award.

Vaani Kapoor wins the Most Loved Youth Idol Of The Year.

Huma Qureshi, who wants to play 'women who feel flawed', wins the Charismatic Performer Of The Year.

Manushi Chhillar wins the Most Stylish Screen Stealer Of The Year.

Rasha Thadani wins the Most Stylish Exceptional Performer Of The Year.

Sophie Choudry wins the Most Stylish Stage Sensation Of The Year.

Radhikka Madan wins the Most Stylish Trendsetting Star Of The Year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins the Charismatic Performer Of The Year.

Akshay Kumar, who has a big movie release coming up, wins the Most Stylish All-Rounder Mega Star Of The Year.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar win the Most Stylish Fit Jodi Of The Year.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff