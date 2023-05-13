News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt Goes On A Movie Date With...

Nushrratt Goes On A Movie Date With...

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 13, 2023 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No matter what the reviews say, film folk queued up to watch Chatrapathi at a special screening in Mumbai, and welcome Telugu movie star Bellamkonda Sreenivas to Bollywood with his Hindi screen debut.

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the leading lady in the film. Unfortunately, like our review says, she doesn't have much to do in it.

 

It's all up to Bellamkonda Sreenivas to deliver the goods, in his 'all-encompassing role in which he is doing action, dance, romance, drama and dialoguebaazi.'

 

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu arrive to support her Kavacham co-star, Sreenivas.

 

Sharad Kelkar plays one of the villains in Chatrapathi along with...

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Director V V Vinayak.

 

It's movie night for Sunny Leone, who turns 42 on Saturday, May 13, and husband Daniel Weber.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Donal Bisht.

 

Tanushree Dutta..

 

Her sister Ishita Dutta with husband Vatsal Seth.

 

Sharman Joshi has a movie release this Friday too: He stars opposite Shriya Saran in Music School.

 

Yogita Bihani, who stars in the controversial film, The Kerala Story, gets on the networking bus.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dahaad Review
Dahaad Review
'This is not just a Kerala story, but a Global story'
'This is not just a Kerala story, but a Global story'
IB 71 Review
IB 71 Review
HDK, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar lead; Shettar trails
HDK, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar lead; Shettar trails
Pak releases 198 Indian fishermen languishing in jail
Pak releases 198 Indian fishermen languishing in jail
My father should be CM: Siddaramaiah's son
My father should be CM: Siddaramaiah's son
Early trends show Cong past half-way mark in K'taka
Early trends show Cong past half-way mark in K'taka

More like this

Music School Review

Music School Review

Tovino Thomas Tells 'Real Kerala Story'

Tovino Thomas Tells 'Real Kerala Story'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances