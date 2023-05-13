Nushrratt Goes On A Movie Date With...

No matter what the reviews say, film folk queued up to watch Chatrapathi at a special screening in Mumbai, and welcome Telugu movie star Bellamkonda Sreenivas to Bollywood with his Hindi screen debut.

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the leading lady in the film. Unfortunately, like our review says, she doesn't have much to do in it.

It's all up to Bellamkonda Sreenivas to deliver the goods, in his 'all-encompassing role in which he is doing action, dance, romance, drama and dialoguebaazi.'

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu arrive to support her Kavacham co-star, Sreenivas.

Sharad Kelkar plays one of the villains in Chatrapathi along with...

Freddy Daruwala.

Director V V Vinayak.

It's movie night for Sunny Leone, who turns 42 on Saturday, May 13, and husband Daniel Weber.

Aahana Kumra.

Anil Kapoor.

Donal Bisht.

Tanushree Dutta..

Her sister Ishita Dutta with husband Vatsal Seth.

Sharman Joshi has a movie release this Friday too: He stars opposite Shriya Saran in Music School.

Yogita Bihani, who stars in the controversial film, The Kerala Story, gets on the networking bus.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar