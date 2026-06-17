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Home  » Movies » Nushrratt, Bhumi, Kajol Step Out To WIN!

Nushrratt, Bhumi, Kajol Step Out To WIN!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 14:31 IST

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Film folk stepped out for yet another midweek awards show in Mumbai. The eighth IWMBuzz Digital Awards was held at the J W Marriott hotel, and the red carpet fashion was very glamorous.

Key Points

  • Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Radhikka Madan emerged among the biggest lady winners.
  • Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Kay Kay Menon took home top acting honours across film and web categories.
  • Anupam Kher and Anurag Kashyap were recognised for their directorial achievements.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Powerhouse Actor of the Year award.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wins the Most Popular Actress in a Web Series award.

 

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh wins the Impactful Performer Of The Year award.

 

Kajol

Kajol wins the Best Actress (Critics Choice) Films award.

Watch: Kajol walks the red carpet

 

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan wins the Most Popular Actress award.

 

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma wins the Best Performer of the Year award.

 

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Actor (Jury) award for Criminal Justice 4.

 

Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover

Anupam Kher receives the Best Director award for Tanvi: The Great. Gulshan Grover gets recognition for his powerful performance in Matka King.

 

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon wins the Breakthrough Actor of the Year award.

 

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor wins the Impact Performer of the Year award for the drama series Sankalp.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh wins the Pathbreaking Performer award.

 

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap wins the Best Director award.

 

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao wins the Best Actor award for the Netflix film Toaster.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Jaideep Alhawat

Jaideep Alhawat.

 

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Kubrra Sait

Kubrra Sait.

 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh.

 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 

Amol Parasher

Amol Parasher.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi.

 

Anshuman Jha

Anshuman Jha.

 

Bharat Dabolkar

Bharat Dabholkar.

 

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola.

 

Anaya Bangar

Anaya Bangar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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