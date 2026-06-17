Nushrratt, Bhumi, Kajol Step Out To WIN!

Film folk stepped out for yet another midweek awards show in Mumbai. The eighth IWMBuzz Digital Awards was held at the J W Marriott hotel, and the red carpet fashion was very glamorous.

Key Points Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Radhikka Madan emerged among the biggest lady winners.

Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Kay Kay Menon took home top acting honours across film and web categories.

Anupam Kher and Anurag Kashyap were recognised for their directorial achievements.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Powerhouse Actor of the Year award.

Bhumi Pednekar wins the Most Popular Actress in a Web Series award.

Chitrangda Singh wins the Impactful Performer Of The Year award.

Kajol wins the Best Actress (Critics Choice) Films award.

Watch: Kajol walks the red carpet

Radhikka Madan wins the Most Popular Actress award.

Vijay Varma wins the Best Performer of the Year award.

Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Actor (Jury) award for Criminal Justice 4.

Anupam Kher receives the Best Director award for Tanvi: The Great. Gulshan Grover gets recognition for his powerful performance in Matka King.

Kay Kay Menon wins the Breakthrough Actor of the Year award.

Sanjay Kapoor wins the Impact Performer of the Year award for the drama series Sankalp.

Vineet Kumar Singh wins the Pathbreaking Performer award.

Anurag Kashyap wins the Best Director award.

Rajkummar Rao wins the Best Actor award for the Netflix film Toaster.

Divya Dutta.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Rajpal Yadav.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Kubrra Sait.

Mona Singh.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Amol Parasher.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Rajat Bedi.

Anshuman Jha.

Bharat Dabholkar.

Akanksha Chamola.

Anaya Bangar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff