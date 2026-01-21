HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nushrratt-Shahid Watch Marty Supreme

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 21, 2026 12:11 IST

Film folk stepped out to watch Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme at a special screening in Mumbai. The Hollywood actor recently won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes, and is expected to grab a nomination at Oscars 2026.

Nushrratt Bharuccha picks a casual look for the screening.

 

Shahid Kapoor takes a break from the promotions of his upcoming film, O' Romeo, to watch Marty Supreme.

 

Nyrra Banerji recently told Rediff 'I'm a heroine; will not play a mother's role'.

 

Siblings Avantika Dassani and Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Anita Hassanandani.

 

Suchitra Pillai.

 

Shweta Basu Prasad.

 

Ruhi Singh.

 

Madhurima Tulli.

 

Sudhir Mishra.

 

Danish Pandor of Dhurandhar fame.

 

Eijaz Khan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

