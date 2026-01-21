Nushrratt-Shahid Watch Marty Supreme

Film folk stepped out to watch Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme at a special screening in Mumbai. The Hollywood actor recently won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes, and is expected to grab a nomination at Oscars 2026.
Nushrratt Bharuccha picks a casual look for the screening.
Shahid Kapoor takes a break from the promotions of his upcoming film, O' Romeo, to watch Marty Supreme.
Nyrra Banerji recently told Rediff 'I'm a heroine; will not play a mother's role'.
Siblings Avantika Dassani and Abhimanyu Dassani.
Aahana Kumra.
Anita Hassanandani.
Suchitra Pillai.
Shweta Basu Prasad.
Ruhi Singh.
Madhurima Tulli.
Sudhir Mishra.
Danish Pandor of Dhurandhar fame.
Eijaz Khan.
Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff