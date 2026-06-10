Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets The Midweek Chills

The horror season is in, thanks to Hollywood's global blockbuster Obsession.

This week, we get horror movies of all flavours, from Kane Parson's psychological horror& Backrooms or Vikram Bhatt's supernatural thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

Then, there's also our desi spread on OTT.

A special screening of Backrooms, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass and Finn Bennett was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 9, night, and film folk lined up for their share of chills.

Key Points Backrooms is a psychological horror, directed and co-scored by Kane Parson.

The lead cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shweta Tripathi, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were present at the Mumbai screening.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying a chilled-out week, with her share of parties and movies.

Shweta Tripathi doesn't want drama in her life but she doesn't mind it on the big screen.

Dhvani Bhanushali.

Anjali Sivaraman stars in Mira Nair's Amri.

Anjali Anand.

Harshita Gaur.

Akasa Singh.

Siddharth Nigam.

Sanjay Gupta.

Mudassar Aziz.

Arunoday Singh.

Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur with their children Sairah and Vivaan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff