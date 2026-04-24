Nushrratt Bharuccha Cheers For Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr

A special screening of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 was held in Mumbai on April 23, ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr were present with fellow cast members Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev and Lillete Dubey.

Key Points Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Prasshant Jha.

The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

The supporting cast includes Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev.

The lead cast Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Adarsh Gourav.

Abhay Verma.

Lillete Dubey.

Govind Namdev arrives with wife Sudha.

Sudhir Pandey.

Taha Shah Badussha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff