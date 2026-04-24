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Home  » Movies » Nushrratt Bharuccha Cheers For Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr

Nushrratt Bharuccha Cheers For Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr

By REDIFF MOVIES
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April 24, 2026 13:12 IST

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A special screening of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 was held in Mumbai on April 23, ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr were present with fellow cast members Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev and Lillete Dubey.

Key Points

  • Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Prasshant Jha.
  • The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.
  • The supporting cast includes Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev.
 

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr

The lead cast Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Nushrrat Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav.

 

Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma.

 

Lillete Dubey

Lillete Dubey.

 

Govind Namdev

Govind Namdev arrives with wife Sudha.

 

Sudhir Pandey

Sudhir Pandey.

 

Taha Shah Badussha

Taha Shah Badussha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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