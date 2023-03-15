Nukkad's Khopdi Sameer Khakhar Dies

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in television shows like Nukkad, Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure, his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar said. He was 71.

Ganesh said Sameer was admitted to the MM Hospital in Borivali, north west Mumbai, on Tuesday morning following respiratory issues.

"He had respiratory problems since yesterday and later he went into an unconscious state, so we had called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalise him. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organs failure. He was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today," Ganesh Khakhar told PTI.

Some of Sameer Khakhar's notable work include films like Parinda, Jai Ho, Hasee Toh Phasee, Serious Men and the Web series, Sunflower.

His most memorable role perhaps was Khopdi in the classic teivision serial Nukkad.

Sameer Khakhar is survived by his wife.