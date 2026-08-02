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NTR Jr's Injury Postpones Dragon's Sri Lankan Schedule

By SUBHASH K JHA August 02, 2026 11:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The filmmakers have reassured fans that the movie release date remains unaffected and is firmly on track for June 11, 2027.

NTR Jr with Brendan Fraser

IMAGE: NTR Jr with Brendan Fraser. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Key Points

  • NTR Jr's Dragon's Sri Lankan shooting schedule has been put on hold.
  • Actor has been advised to take 6 to 8 weeks of complete rest.
  • NTR Jr and Rukmini Vasanth were to film a romantic duet song alongside crucial romantic sequences in Sri Lanka between August and September.

The Sri Lankan shooting schedule of NTR Jr's Dragon has been temporarily put on hold following the shoulder injury sustained by the actor.

Doctors have advised the actor to take six to eight weeks of complete rest and undergo physiotherapy, forcing Director Prashanth Neel to pause production.

NTR Jr and Rukmini Vasanth were to film a romantic duet song alongside crucial romantic sequences in Sri Lanka between August and September.

All overseas logistics were finalised, but the team has now postponed the international leg. NTR Jr is currently recovering at his home in Hyderabad.

Filming for Dragon is expected to resume around late September or October depending on the actor's medical clearance and recovery progress.

Despite this production hiccup, the filmmakers have reassured fans that the movie release date remains unaffected and is firmly on track for June 11, 2027.

More News Coverage

NTR JrRukmini VasanthSri LankaBrendan FraserDragon

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