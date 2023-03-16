NTR Jr Gets Hero's Welcome in Hyderabad

Photograph: ANI Photo

After Naatu Naatu won an Oscar, RRR actor NTR Jr saw a hero's welcome on his return to Hyderabad on March 15.

A sea of fans welcomed him, as Taraka -- as he is known in Telugu film circles -- and his wife Lakshmi made their way out of the airport.

"Seeing M M Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," NTR Jr said.

The song's music is composed by M M Keeravaani while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Choreographer Prem Rakshit, above, also received a warm welcome from fans and media at the airport.

Expressing his happiness while speaking to ANI, he said, "When M M Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravaani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and Naatu Naatu so much."