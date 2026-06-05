Now, Watch Dhurandhar 2 On OTT

Ranveer's revenge, Karisma's return, royal romance, office romance, biopic of a watch, warmth of a Gullak, OTT has truckloads of surprises to offer this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for you.
Key Points
- Ranveer Singh stars in the much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Jio Hotstar, exploring his character's origins in the intelligence business.
- Karisma Kapoor makes her return to acting as a troubled cop investigating a serial killer in the Z5 series Brown.
- Netflix offers a range of new content, including the feministic outing Maa Behen with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and the animated Biblical tale David.
New Releases on Jio Hotstar
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Curious about the much-hyped sequel to Aditya Dhar's action-packed spy thriller? The wait is finally over.
The follow-up, three hours and 52 minutes of it, explains why and how Ranveer Singh got into the intelligence business as well as his rise in the Lyari gang, in which he successfully infiltrates and gets on top.
Perfect Crown
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Korean
A marriage deal between a prince and a businesswoman blossoms into love leading to people against their union sneak and scheme behind their backs.
Starring Hallyu superstar IU and Lovely Runner's breakout hero Byeon Woo-seok, the hit K-Drama is ready to make its presence felt on Indian OTT.
Hoppers
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
The evils of urban development are gently conveyed in the animated shenanigans of a robotic beaver on a quest to save the forest in Disney Pixar's latest.
The Manipulated
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Korean
A man falsely implicated for a crime he did not commit vows to punish all those behind his ruin in the high-octane web series.
One Two Cha Cha Cha
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Ashutosh Rana flexes his comic chops to play an uncle determined to marry before his nephew does, setting the stage for a wacky road trip when One Two Cha Cha Cha's wild ride gets underway.
In Your Radiant Season
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Korean
A tenderly unfolding romance between an icy fashion designer and warm animation artist isn't without its share of hiccups.
Not Suitable for Work
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
The Mindy Kaling show revolves around five 20-something workaholics struggling to find work-life balance in glitzy Manhattan.
Netflix Highlights
Maa Behen
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
A mother and her two daughters must set aside their differences to deal with a dead body lying in their home in Suresh Triveni's audaciously feministic outing featuring strong turns by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.
Teach You a Lesson
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
A bunch of inspectors employ no-nonsense methods to school unruly students in the wake of a collapsed system.
David
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
The Biblical tale of shepherd David taking on giant Goliath gets the animated treatment.
Office Romance
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's rom-com time when Jennifer Lopez's all work-no-play policy goes out of the window and she embarks on an office romance with an attractive new colleague.
29
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil
On the brink of hitting 30, an average guy's insecurity intensifies after he falls in love with an ambitious young woman who, unlike him, knows her mind.
The Witness
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In 1992, a British model was killed in broad daylight and the only person who saw it happen was her two-year-old son. The true crime adaptation looks at a father trying to protect his traumatised son through the shock, fear and investigation.
Michael Jackson-The Verdict
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Close on the heels of Michael's success comes a documentary that speculates the truth about his complex persona after he had to defend himself in a courtroom over child molestation charges.
Other Streaming Platforms
Brown
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
Karisma Kapoor is back in action as a troubled cop at the helm of a serial killer investigation in the seven part Kolkata-based series.
Patriot
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Malayalam
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathi -- if the cast isn't stellar enough, there's plenty of whistleblower action woven around a digital age conspiracy.
KD: The Devil
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Kannada
In the 1970s setting Pan-India potboiler, a man's innocence is tested until he becomes a foreboding figure in the world of crime and danger for the sake of protecting his loved ones.
Made in India: A Titan Story
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player, Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Learn the story behind how Titan watches came into being as Jim Sarbh demonstrates what great leadership and team building are all about in the deftly crafted series.
Gullak Season 5
Where to watch? Sony LIV
Language: Hindi
The Mishra family's middle-class worries continue to be a source of amusement in the fifth season of the much beloved show.
Cape Fear
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Based on John D MacDonald's novel The Executioners, previously adapted for the big screen in 1962 and 1991, Cape Fear's 10-episode series captures a vendetta thirsty Javier Bardem terrorising a lawyer and his family responsible for sending him to jail.
The Pyramid Scheme
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
The devious workings of a quick buck making business and shady pyramid schemes as well as the gullible ensnared in its trap forms the focus of the seven-part series.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff