Now, Watch Dhurandhar 2 On OTT

Ranveer's revenge, Karisma's return, royal romance, office romance, biopic of a watch, warmth of a Gullak, OTT has truckloads of surprises to offer this week. Sukanya Verma lists them for you.

Key Points Ranveer Singh stars in the much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Jio Hotstar, exploring his character's origins in the intelligence business.

Karisma Kapoor makes her return to acting as a troubled cop investigating a serial killer in the Z5 series Brown.

Netflix offers a range of new content, including the feministic outing Maa Behen with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and the animated Biblical tale David.

New Releases on Jio Hotstar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Curious about the much-hyped sequel to Aditya Dhar's action-packed spy thriller? The wait is finally over.

The follow-up, three hours and 52 minutes of it, explains why and how Ranveer Singh got into the intelligence business as well as his rise in the Lyari gang, in which he successfully infiltrates and gets on top.

Perfect Crown

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

A marriage deal between a prince and a businesswoman blossoms into love leading to people against their union sneak and scheme behind their backs.

Starring Hallyu superstar IU and Lovely Runner's breakout hero Byeon Woo-seok, the hit K-Drama is ready to make its presence felt on Indian OTT.

Hoppers

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The evils of urban development are gently conveyed in the animated shenanigans of a robotic beaver on a quest to save the forest in Disney Pixar's latest.

The Manipulated

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

A man falsely implicated for a crime he did not commit vows to punish all those behind his ruin in the high-octane web series.

One Two Cha Cha Cha

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Ashutosh Rana flexes his comic chops to play an uncle determined to marry before his nephew does, setting the stage for a wacky road trip when One Two Cha Cha Cha's wild ride gets underway.

In Your Radiant Season

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

A tenderly unfolding romance between an icy fashion designer and warm animation artist isn't without its share of hiccups.

Not Suitable for Work

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The Mindy Kaling show revolves around five 20-something workaholics struggling to find work-life balance in glitzy Manhattan.

Netflix Highlights

Maa Behen

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A mother and her two daughters must set aside their differences to deal with a dead body lying in their home in Suresh Triveni's audaciously feministic outing featuring strong turns by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Teach You a Lesson

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

A bunch of inspectors employ no-nonsense methods to school unruly students in the wake of a collapsed system.

David

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The Biblical tale of shepherd David taking on giant Goliath gets the animated treatment.

Office Romance

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's rom-com time when Jennifer Lopez's all work-no-play policy goes out of the window and she embarks on an office romance with an attractive new colleague.

29

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

On the brink of hitting 30, an average guy's insecurity intensifies after he falls in love with an ambitious young woman who, unlike him, knows her mind.

The Witness

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In 1992, a British model was killed in broad daylight and the only person who saw it happen was her two-year-old son. The true crime adaptation looks at a father trying to protect his traumatised son through the shock, fear and investigation.

Michael Jackson-The Verdict

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Close on the heels of Michael's success comes a documentary that speculates the truth about his complex persona after he had to defend himself in a courtroom over child molestation charges.

Other Streaming Platforms

Brown

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Karisma Kapoor is back in action as a troubled cop at the helm of a serial killer investigation in the seven part Kolkata-based series.

Patriot

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathi -- if the cast isn't stellar enough, there's plenty of whistleblower action woven around a digital age conspiracy.

KD: The Devil

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

In the 1970s setting Pan-India potboiler, a man's innocence is tested until he becomes a foreboding figure in the world of crime and danger for the sake of protecting his loved ones.

Made in India: A Titan Story

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Learn the story behind how Titan watches came into being as Jim Sarbh demonstrates what great leadership and team building are all about in the deftly crafted series.

Gullak Season 5

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Language: Hindi

The Mishra family's middle-class worries continue to be a source of amusement in the fifth season of the much beloved show.

Cape Fear

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on John D MacDonald's novel The Executioners, previously adapted for the big screen in 1962 and 1991, Cape Fear's 10-episode series captures a vendetta thirsty Javier Bardem terrorising a lawyer and his family responsible for sending him to jail.

The Pyramid Scheme

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The devious workings of a quick buck making business and shady pyramid schemes as well as the gullible ensnared in its trap forms the focus of the seven-part series.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff