Now, L2: Empuraan Arrives On OTT

Lights, camera, ACTION, you'll find them in heaps on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists some interesting options.

Superboys of Malegaon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A love song to the movies is reflected in the efforts of an amateur filmmaker as he goes about making a movie in his native Malegaon along with a bunch of friends in Reema Kagti's fondly-crafted feature.

L2: Empuraan

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

In the much hyped second film of the Lucifer trilogy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and co-starring Mohanlal, the two powerhouses play a crime lord and his trusted aide against the backdrop of vengeance and communal politics.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A jewel thief is threatened into stealing a rare red diamond by a ruthless rival from the past, resulting in a slick, star-studded battle of outfoxing between a suave Saif Ali Khan and rakish Jaideep Ahlawat.

Weak Hero Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Following the critically acclaimed season 1 focusing on rampant student bullying in South Korea, season 2 takes the story forward after its protagonist is transferred to a new school facing fresh set of challenges.

Andor Season 2

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

The adventures of robber-turned-rebel Cassian Andor grow in size and stature in the much-anticipated second season.

Havoc

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Fans of The Raid franchise, brace yourself for unlimited adrenalin supply as Tom Hardy slips in brute mode to play a detective spearheading a rescue operation against all odds in the Gareth Evans' action feast.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

A five-part Australian miniseries based on Richard Flannagan's Booker-award winning novel of the same name, the World War II-time epic chronicles the love story of a war prisoner and its inspiring might in turbulent times.

You Season 5

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Penn Badgley's serial killer turn as Joe Goldberg returns for a fifth and final season of the psychological thriller, You.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A Madurai shopkeeper's life turns topsy turvy when his criminal past returns to haunt him in Vikram's explosive portrayal.

Ayyana Mane

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Secrets and skeletons from an ancestral home's closet pop out as a newly-married woman finds out to her horror.

Crazxy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sohum Shah aspires for solo supremacy as a time-pressed surgeon is forced to make do or die decisions under daunting circumstances in Crazxy's edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A man about to get married for the second time must deal with his second wife's amnesia right to the point where she thinks they're still married in the leave-your-brains-aside brand of Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar-Rakul Preet rom-com.

Viduthalai Part 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The second part of Vetrimaaran's fiery Viduthalai, led by Vijay Sethupati, recounts his origin story from school teacher to rebel in a poignant manner.

Mad Square

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A sequel to the 2023 comedy, Mad, the follow-up revolves around a troika of friends navigating through college life and carefree adventures while staying true to its goofball tone.

Etoile

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Prestigious ballet companies in Paris and NYC join hands to keep afloat in an unfavourable scenario over the course of Etoile's eight breezy episodes.

Bullet Train Explosion

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Imagine Keanu Reeves-starrer Speed except on a bullet train instead of a bus in fast and furious Tokyo. On board?

Babygirl

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Nicole Kidman's penchant for provocative roles continues in Babygirl, where she plays a lady boss risking her professional and personal life to engage in a lustful liaison with her much younger intern.

Flow

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: No dialogues

Beating the likes of Disney's The Wild Robot to win this year's Best Animated Film Oscar, Latvia's exquisite offering captures the life-changing journey of a solitary cat learning to coexist with different species on a boat after a devastating flood leaves it homeless.