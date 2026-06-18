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Home  » Movies » Now, Get Ready For Bandhu 2.0 in Cocktail 2

Now, Get Ready For Bandhu 2.0 in Cocktail 2

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 11:51 IST

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The popular Tum Hi Ho Bandhu song from the original Cocktail gets a contemporary makeover as Bandhu 2.0 in the sequel.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna at the launch of the song Bandhu 2.0 from Cocktail 2. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points

  • The new version, Bandhu 2.0, features music by Pritam, with vocals by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
  • Actors in Cocktail 2 humorously predict being trolled for the song's release, indicating a playful approach to the recreation.
  • Cocktail 2 is a standalone sequel, not a direct continuation of the 2012 original, and is directed by Homi Adajania.
 

The hit song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty-starrer Cocktail has been recreated for the new film. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon get to dance to it.

The Making of Bandhu 2.0

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

Featuring music by Pritam, Bandhu 2.0 is sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

About Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 releases on June 19.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben

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