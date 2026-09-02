Now, A Docuseries On Matthew Perry

The One About Matthew Perry offers an intimate look into the late actor's life, career, and personal struggles.

IMAGE: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends.

Key Points The docuseries The One About Matthew Perry will stream on Netflix starting October 27.

Matthew Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick is a key voice in the series, which includes unreleased family archives.

The series aims to trace Perry's journey from a comedic star to his role as Chandler on Friends, while also exploring his private struggles and legacy.

The docuseries based on late actor Matthew Perry titled The One About Matthew Perry is set to stream on Netflix on October 27.

According to Netflix, Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick is the key voice in the series, which also features unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family archive.

The series 'traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favourite Friend' while also exploring 'candid new details on his private struggles, honouring the legacy of honesty and advocacy he leaves behind.'

'Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit'

'It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life -- to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,' Perry Bowick said in a statement.

'As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I've devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved.

'I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind,' added Perry Bowick.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff