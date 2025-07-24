HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now, A Biopic On This Legendary Singer

Now, A Biopic On This Legendary Singer

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 24, 2025 11:31 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Rafi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Rafi/Instagram

While the biopic on Kishore Kumar remains in limbo, what with the singer's family not allowing any director to access content on his life, Umesh Shukla, whose directorials include Oh My God and 102 Not Out, is working on a biopic on Mohammed Rafi.

"Yes, I am working on a biopic on Mohammed Rafisaab," Shukla tells Subhash K Jha.

"I have just completed the script and now I will look for the actor who is convincing as the great Rafisaab."

Umesh, whose directorial Heer Express is slated to release on August 8, reveals he will use original Rafi songs in the biopic.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

 

SUBHASH K JHA
