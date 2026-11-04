November's OTT Releases: Student Of The Year, Daayra, The Odyssey...

From Student Of The Year: After Dark to Daayra and The Odyssey, November brings thrillers, fantasy and action on OTT.

Key Points The November OTT line-up has a mix of campus dramas, crime thrillers and fantasy shows.

The Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Daayra and Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Odyssey are among the key titles.

The line-up also includes new seasons of The Rings Of Power and Blade Runner 2099.

From campus secrets and crime thrillers to fantasy worlds and spy dramas, November brings a fresh mix of films and shows to streaming platforms. Mayur Sanap/Rediff lists the titles to watch out for.

Much Awaited Biopic

The Greatest

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: November 4

Jaalen Best plays Muhammad Ali in this biographical series, which explores the boxing legend's life beyond the ring, from his rise to fame to his family life and personal struggles.

Returning Shows

Black Doves Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 5

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return as Helen and Sam in the spy thriller's second season. With fresh threats and dangerous new players entering the picture, the new season promises more secrets and conspiracies.

The Rings Of Power Season 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: November 11

The latest season of The Rings Of Power continues the story of Middle Earth, with Sauron working to expand his power.

SOTY Makeover

Student Of The Year: After Dark

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: November 13

Karan Johar's glossy campus franchise gets a Riverdale-style darker makeover with Shanaya Kapoor starring in a dual role. Forget the dance-offs and love triangles because the competition this time comes with dangerous rivalries.

Daayra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 13

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's crime drama, which examines the clash between two police officers with opposing approaches to justice.

The Odyssey

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Release date: November 17

Christopher Nolan's staggering epic adapts Homer's ancient Greek tale of Odysseus and his perilous journey home.

Blade Runner 2099

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: November 25

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead this new chapter in the Blade Runner universe. Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the limited series explores the dystopian world of artificial beings and humans.

Drishyam: The Conclusion

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 27

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final instalment of the blockbuster thriller franchise.