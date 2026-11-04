November's OTT Releases: Student Of The Year, Daayra, The Odyssey...

From Student Of The Year: After Dark to Daayra and The Odyssey, November brings thrillers, fantasy and action on OTT.
Key Points
- The November OTT line-up has a mix of campus dramas, crime thrillers and fantasy shows.
- The Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Daayra and Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Odyssey are among the key titles.
- The line-up also includes new seasons of The Rings Of Power and Blade Runner 2099.
From campus secrets and crime thrillers to fantasy worlds and spy dramas, November brings a fresh mix of films and shows to streaming platforms. Mayur Sanap/Rediff lists the titles to watch out for.
Much Awaited Biopic
The Greatest
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 4
Jaalen Best plays Muhammad Ali in this biographical series, which explores the boxing legend's life beyond the ring, from his rise to fame to his family life and personal struggles.
Returning Shows
Black Doves Season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 5
Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return as Helen and Sam in the spy thriller's second season. With fresh threats and dangerous new players entering the picture, the new season promises more secrets and conspiracies.
The Rings Of Power Season 3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 11
The latest season of The Rings Of Power continues the story of Middle Earth, with Sauron working to expand his power.
SOTY Makeover
Student Of The Year: After Dark
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: November 13
Karan Johar's glossy campus franchise gets a Riverdale-style darker makeover with Shanaya Kapoor starring in a dual role. Forget the dance-offs and love triangles because the competition this time comes with dangerous rivalries.
Daayra
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 13
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's crime drama, which examines the clash between two police officers with opposing approaches to justice.
The Odyssey
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Release date: November 17
Christopher Nolan's staggering epic adapts Homer's ancient Greek tale of Odysseus and his perilous journey home.
Blade Runner 2099
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 25
Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead this new chapter in the Blade Runner universe. Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the limited series explores the dystopian world of artificial beings and humans.
Drishyam: The Conclusion
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 27
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final instalment of the blockbuster thriller franchise.